Two Young Players Who Impressed During Seahawks’ OTAs

The OTAs period is one of the first significant team activities where rookies and veterans are ready for the upcoming season. The Seattle Seahawks are developing every aspect of their team from undrafted rookies to untested young players and finally, stars who are looking to shake off the rust after not playing for nearly four months. There have been some big moments from the Seahawks’ OTAs, including DeMarcus Lawrence validating his stance to return this upcoming season. This OTAs is a great opportunity for young players to step and two young players are already showing out.

Cornerback Andre Fuller

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Toledo defensive back Andre Fuller (DB10) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Seahawks were determined to upgrade their secondary with depth and talent. Two of their first three picks were defensive backs and two more were selected in the seventh round. One of them is former Toledo cornerback Andre Fuller, who possesses solid talent and potential, but he has lacked the spotlight. He possesses a good frame, good instincts and is an aggressive tackler. While he lacks speed and hip flexibility, his recognition and athleticism are enough to help him overcome them.

He already fits the mindset of the team's Dark Side Defense of being an aggressive defender. His effort and ability to make big plays are already translating to the NFL, as Fuller was seen picking quarterback Drew Lock during the team period and returned for a significant amount of yards. This was while Fuller was in zone coverage, a scheme that he is more comfortable with as opposed to man-coverage.

Fuller will need to be more efficient as a man-coverage corner, but he has shown he can play in certain schemes efficiently. This should give him a big boost in the depth chart to challenge a player for a 53-man roster spot, especially if Fuller can also play special teams.

Offensive Tackle Mason Richman

Feb 2, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks guard Mason Richman (78) during Opening Night for Super Bowl LX at San Jose Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

OTAs are a time for any player along the offensive line to step up and take a higher spot along the depth chart. Dave Wyman of Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob thinks that second-year offensive tackle Mason Richman can be that player. Wyman says he was a standout player on the first day of OTAs and has reportedly been consistent throughout the week.

As of right now, Richman is a third-string offensive tackle, but he could soon take the role of second-team. He will either have to beat out Amari Kight for the right tackle position, or Richman could take over a vulnerable spot like right guard, which is currently held by Christian Haynes. Richardman could be a more reliable option long-term than Haynes, who could be a viable candidate to be cut.

https://www.si.com/nfl/seahawks/onsi/seahawks-demarcus-lawrence-puts-retirement-rumors-to-rest

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