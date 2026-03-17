Seahawks Get Positive Power Rankings Returns After Free Agency

The Seattle Seahawks are moving the needle after the first week of free agency.

Despite not doing too much to rock the boat, the Seahawks remain one of the best teams in the league. Here's a look at where the team ranks in power rankings across the internet.

NFL.com, Eric Edholm (1)

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald and running back Kenneth Walker III. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Watching Kenneth Walker III, Boye Mafe and Coby Bryant leave had to sting, but as far as defending champs go, the Seahawks remain in very respectable shape. They were able to retain Rashid Shaheed and the ascending Josh Jobe, and Seattle had the funds to keep the aforementioned veteran trio if it wanted, so we'll respect those decisions for now," Edholm wrote.

"The Seahawks brought in some cheaper free agents to patch positional holes, and the draft can help buttress spots, as well. Seattle has just four picks in the 2026 draft, but only one of those is outside the top 100. GM John Schneider has worked draft magic in the past -- turning four picks into 11 via trades back in 2019 -- so it's impossible to know what the 'Hawks end up with. But for now, I have no reason to demote the champs in their effort to repeat."

Sporting News, Vinnie Iyer (2)

"The Seahawks kept Rashid Shaheed and Josh Jobe for their passing game and secondary, but took some expected defensive hits with Riq Woolen, Boye Mafe and Coby Bryant. The most pressing issue for the draft is finding a more reliable back with Kenneth Walker III gone," Iyer wrote.

The Athletic, Jourdan Rodrigue (Win-now)

"The reigning Super Bowl champions built one of the most complete rosters in football last season, led by a historically good defense tailor-made to combat any offensive trend it faced," Rodrigue wrote.

"In free agency, they’re both retaining “their guy” guys (Josh Jobe, Rashid Shaheed) and playing the compensatory pick game. Good teams that don’t need to replace many starters because they have depth or rising talent in-house can do both."

Overview

If it ain't broke, don't fix it. That's what the Seahawks are doing, and clearly things were working when they won a Super Bowl championship. Teams don't have to make very many moves in free agency if they get it right the season before.

Of course, the Seahawks haven't been able to retain everybody, losing Kenneth Walker III to the Kansas City Chiefs, Boye Mafe to the Cincinnati Bengals and Riq Woolen to the Philadelphia Eagles, as well as Coby Bryant to the Chicago Bears. However, they were able to keep Rashid Shaheed, and they now have the potential to form one of the best wide receiver corps in the league.

The Seahawks still have some work to do, but they are expected to do that during the draft. The team has four picks to work with, but there's potential for them to acquire more with some trades. The Seahawks could benefit from adding a pass rusher, running back, and offensive line depth, but they are expected to target that in the draft as opposed to free agency.

Overall, it has been a positive offseason for the Seahawks as they have kept the core of the team together in hopes of running it back for another Super Bowl run.

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