Seahawks Projected Starting Lineup After Free Agency Week 1

The Seattle Seahawks are going into the upcoming season with relatively the same starting lineup that helped them win the Super Bowl.

However, there are going to be some changes. After players left in free agency, here's a look at what the projected starting lineup looks like after one week of the official new league year.

QB Sam Darnold

Donald is entering the second season of his three-year deal worth $100 million. He didn't have any guaranteed money after the first year of the deal, but after winning a Super Bowl in his first season with the Seahawks, there is no question that he'll be back in the Pacific Northwest.

RB George Holani

Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani rushes during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

This is the biggest question mark surrounding the Seahawks, as Kenneth Walker III left in free agency to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs. Zach Charbonnet is not expected to be ready at the start of the season due to a torn ACL he suffered in the playoffs.

While the Seahawks signed Emmanuel Wilson in free agency and there is potential for the team to take a running back in the draft, George Holani rises to the top of the depth chart. Holani played 24 offensive snaps during Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots.

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rashid Shaheed, Cooper Kupp

The Seahawks retained Rashid Shaheed in free agency, and he will now join Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp as the wide receiver corps for the team.

Smith-Njigba, Shaheed and Kupp have the potential to be the best wide receiver trio in the NFL.

TE A.J. Barner

Barner gets the nod as the team's starting tight end after starting all 17 games last season, catching 52 passes for 519 yards and six touchdowns.

OL Charles Cross, Grey Zabel, Jalen Sundell, Anthony Bradford, Abraham Lucas

The Seahawks could add to the offensive line in the second part of free agency or the draft, but it would not be a surprise by any means to see last year's starting five return in the same roles.

DL Leonard Williams, Byron Murphy II

Williams and Murphy are one of the best defensive line duos in the league, and they should continue to wreak havoc upon their opponents.

LB Uchenna Nwosu, DeMarcus Lawrence, Ernest Jones IV, Drake Thomas

The Seahawks re-signed Drake Thomas before the start of the league year, and he is expected to join Nwosu, Lawrence, and Jones.

CB Devon Witherspoon, Josh Jobe

The Seahawks lost Riq Woolen in free agency to the Philadelphia Eagles, but they re-signed Josh Jobe to a three-year deal worth $24 million. He should play opposite Witherspoon in the Dark Side secondary next season.

S Nick Emmanwori, Julian Love, Ty Okada

The Seahawks should stick with their three safeties for the start of the season, as Em and Maury had a tremendous rookie year, while Love and Okada played large roles as well.

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