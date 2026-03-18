Seahawks Signing Rashid Shaheed Puts Writing on the Wall for Cooper Kupp

The Seattle Seahawks are supposed to have one of the best wide receiver rooms in the league next season with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rashid Shaheed and Cooper Kupp leading the way.

Smith-Njigba led the league in receiving yards last season, so he should naturally be the WR1 for Sam Darnold. Kupp will line up in the slot while Shaheed gets a spot on the outside, but his signing does raise questions on the future of the veteran wideout.

Kupp, who turns 33 this offseason, is a free agent after the 2027 season. However, there is an out in his contract that would save the Seahawks money if he were to be cut next offseason. That means it's very possible that this is Kupp's last season coming up in the pacific northwest.

Cooper Kupp May Be Facing End of Seahawks Tenure

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp after defeating the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Seahawks are paying Kupp nearly $13 million next season while Shaheed makes $17 million. Smith-Njigba is due for a big payday soon, which could knock Kupp out of the roster going into next season.

Should the Seahawks release Kupp between March and June of next year, the Seahawks would save $14 million with the move, so it is definitely something that is on their radar moving forward.

Of course, the Seahawks need to see how Kupp will perform this season. If he ends up having a very good season, the Seahawks should consider the idea of bringing him back. His contract expires in 2027, so the Seahawks shouldn't expect to move off of him before then. That being said, it's a part of his contract that had to have been discussed at some point in the front office.

Kupp only had more than three receptions on one single occasion after the Seahawks traded for Shaheed last season, which isn't what you want to see from a receiver you're paying $14 million. Kupp ended the year with 47 receptions for 593 yards and two touchdowns, which isn't what you want to see, but his veteran presence was crucial towards the Seahawks winning the Super Bowl.

While it's a feel-good story and Kupp's value extends beyond the field, eventually the money they are paying him that they could be paying Smith-Njigba or someone else is going to start to scream.

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