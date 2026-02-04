Seahawks’ WR Cooper Kupp Has Opportunity to Make Super Bowl History

Super Bowl LX is rapidly approaching. The New England Patriots will be playing on Super Sunday for the 12th time, extending their own record. The Seattle Seahawks are making their fourth Super Bowl appearance, and first since 2014.

This offseason, the Los Angeles Rams parted ways with veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Back in 2021, he put together arguably the greatest season ever by a player at his position. He led the NFL in catches (145), receiving yards (1,947), and touchdown grabs (16). He followed that up with a four-game postseason run that added up to 33 receptions for 478 yards and six TDs.

Kupp earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors that season. He was the NFL Offensive Player of the Year. Thanks to eight catches for 92 yards and two scores (and one 7-yard run), he was named the MVP of the Rams’ 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) runs against Cincinnati Bengals inside linebacker Logan Wilson (55) in the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In his first season with the Seahawks, the nine-year pro has totaled 47 catches for 593 yards and two scores. He’s added nine grabs for 96 yards and a score during the postseason. Obviously, All-Pro Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the focus of quarterback Sam Darnold and the league’s eighth-ranked passing attack.

Here is the setup. The Seahawks outlast the Patriots on Super Sunday, and Kupp comes up big in his second Super Bowl appearance. He is named the game’s MVP for the second time in five years. Kupp would join a relatively short list of players who have garnered this honor at least twice.

The roll call is led by Tom Brady (5), followed by a pair of three-time winners in Hall of Famer Joe Montana and current Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Pro Football Hall of Famers Bart Starr and Terry Bradshaw won it twice, as has former Giants’ quarterback Eli Manning. Kupp would be just the second player to win Super Bowl MVP honors with two different teams. Brady won it four times with the Patriots and once with the Buccaneers.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) leaves the field after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

So what’s historic here? The Super Bowl MVP has been a quarterback on 34 occasions in 59 games. And all six of the men who have won the award multiple times obviously play that position. However, Kupp would be the first non-quarterback to be named Super Bowl MVP on two occasions.

Hey, it’s a longshot. But who would have thought with all of the Seahawks’ defensive stars that suited up for Super Bowl XLVIII vs. the Broncos, unsung linebacker Malcolm Smith would have a huge game and walk away the game’s Most Valuable Player?

