Why Seahawks Are Still NFL's Best Team

The Seattle Seahawks are a few weeks removed from winning Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots, but things around the league have changed a lot.

While hundreds of players moved around to join new teams this offseason, the Seahawks had a mission to keep as much of their Super Bowl winning roster together. They were successful in their mission, which is why Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr has listed the Seahawks at No. 1 in his most recent power rankings.

"Seattle general manager John Schneider faced a similar problem this offseason to the one he had during the Legion of Boom era: keeping together an increasingly expensive roster while maintaining the core of a team that romped through the playoffs and into the Super Bowl," Orr wrote.

"So, landing Rashid Shaheed last season and keeping an element of the offense intact that helps the scheme work is just as—if not more—important than headhunting in free agency and landing a big name. He did this while inking Jaxson [sic] Smith-Njigba to a market-setting contract."

Seahawks Remain Atop NFL Power Rankings

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams reacts during the Super Bowl LX parade. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The teams right on the Seahawks' heels are the Kansas City Chiefs, who poached Kenneth Walker III from Seattle, the San Francisco 49ers, who added future Hall of Fame wide receiver Mike Evans, the Denver Broncos, who traded for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and the Los Angeles Rams, who acquired cornerback Trent McDuffie in a blockbuster deal themselves.

Our Expert Take

The Seahawks didn't have a broken roster, so they aren't trying to fix it. While the subtractions of Coby Bryant, the aforementioned Walker, Boye Mafe and Riq Woolen hurt the team, it isn't enough to completely derail their hopes of winning another Super Bowl.

Schneider was adamant about bringing back as many players as possible from the championship roster and he fulfilled that promise, headlined by wide receiver Rashid Shaheed, who signed the team's richest new contract this offseason at $51 million over three years.

The Seahawks are establishing themselves as a big threat to be a contender in the upcoming season, but they still need to have a strong second half of the offseason. That includes having a strong NFL Draft season, where they only have four picks. However, they are in prime position to acquire more as they are situated at the end of the first round and hold picks in each of the first three rounds.

For now, nothing has threatened the Seahawks' top spot too much. However, there is still a long offseason ahead and the team has a lot to do before it can be considered the Super Bowl favorite once again.

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