The Main Reason Why Seahawks Can Win Another Super Bowl

Matt Verderame of SI.com has some thoughts about what we have seen so far during a busy 2026 offseason. “We’re in the space that occupies the time between free agency and the draft,” said the NFL writer, “giving us an ideal spot to step back and reassess where every team stands.”

Hence, Verderame has looked at each club and given reason for both optimism and pessimism (aka hope and mope). These days in the Pacific Northwest, things are looking up for the current Super Bowl title holders.

The Seattle Seahawks appear to be a loaded football team in all aspects as they look to do what they failed to do back in 2014—win a second consecutive Lombardi Trophy.

John Schneider and Mike Macdonald have assembled a powerhouse in Seattle

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“The defending champs still have elite defensive talent,” said Verderame, “an excellent tackle combo, the league’s leader in receiving yards and a proven quarterback. The Seahawks also have a wizard in Mike Macdonald.”

Seattle allowed the fewest points in the league in 2025, and the offensive front made big-time strides after a shaky 2024.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) makes a c atch against New England Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis III (7) during the first quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (who just got paid) led the league in receiving yards and was named the NFL Offensive Player of the Year. Finally, well-traveled signal-caller Sam Darnold played his best football of the season during Seattle’s three-game postseason run.

Yes, Verderame also points out that the Seahawks do have a daunting task “It’s very hard to repeat as only two teams this century (2004 Patriots and 2023 Chiefs) have done it. Additionally, there were some real losses in free agency, headlined by Kenneth Walker III and Coby Bryant.”

The Super Bowl champion Seahawks have only a few holes to fill

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) carries the ball against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Yes, the Super Bowl LX MVP joined the Kansas City Chiefs, while Bryant inked a deal with the NFC North champion Chicago Bears. There is also the departures of pass-rusher Boye Mafe (Bengals) and safety Riq Woolen (Eagles). Still, this is a team with an abundance of young talent. Last April, Seahawks’ general manager and 2025 NFL Executive of the Year John Schneider selected 11 players in the draft and nailed his first two picks in guard Grey Zabel and safety Nick Emmanwori.

Also, keep in mind that this was a club that started 3-2 and then won 17 of its final 18 outings this past season. All told, Macdonald’s talented club brings an impressive 10-game winning streak into 2026 in which they doubled up its opponents (290-145) on the scoreboard.

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