Why Seahawks Should Trade Down in NFL Draft

The Seattle Seahawks are expected to close out the first round of the NFL Draft with the No. 32 overall pick, but a trade could still be in the cards.

The Seahawks won't make a decision on whether to keep the pick or not until they are on the clock, but moving out of the final pick in the first round is an intriguing option.

The Seahawks only have four picks to work with in this year's draft, so they could benefit from moving down at one or two of their selections in order to acquire more draft capital. The team could also make a trade to acquire more picks in next year's draft as well.

Seahawks Trade Could Lead to More Picks

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed runs in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Seahawks traded picks in the fourth and fifth rounds of this year's draft to acquire wide receiver Rashid Shaheed from the New Orleans Saints at the trade headline. The Seahawks would make that trade 10 times out of 10, especially because it led to the team winning the Super Bowl. On top of that, Shaheed re-signed with the Seahawks in free agency for three years and $51 million.

Trading out of the first round could get them an additional late-round pick that would get them a player that could still be their choice early in the second. The Seahawks are in need of a running back, and Notre Dame's Jadarian Price has been linked to the team. However, running backs' values are not linked in the first round, so it's far more likely for Price to still be in the second round if the Seahawks don't pick him at No. 32.

The Seahawks do run the risk of another team selecting him, but there are several players that make sense for the Seahawks that are still highly talented early in the second round.

With the first-round picks, they also come with likely a guaranteed contract, and that may be something the Seahawks want to stray away from.

There are pros and cons linked to trading in the first round, but when all of it is weighed together, the Seahawks should absolutely be open to the idea of parting ways with the pick.

The NFL Draft is scheduled from April 23-25 in Pittsburgh, Pa.

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