Seahawks Super Bowl Hero Should've Never Been On The Football Field

The Seattle Seahawks defense shut out the New England Patriots through three quarters and they might have just put the exclamation point on the win.

Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall forced Patriots quarterback Drake Maye to fumble the football, giving Seattle the ball around midfield.

The Seahawks lead 12-0 going into the fourth quarter. Fans can watch the game on NBC or stream it on Peacock.

