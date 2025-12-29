Seattle Seahawks retain throne in NFL power rankings after dominant win

The Seattle Seahawks had the classic trap game this week against a feisty Carolina Panthers team. The Panthers had beaten the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers, so this wasn't necessarily a guaranteed win.

The Seahawks made it look like that in the second half, though. They turned a 3-3 tie into a 27-10 final with some terrific defense, taking the ball away multiple times and making stops on fourth down.

And as a result, they retained their spot in Matt Johnson's weekly NFL power rankings with Sportsnaut.

Seahawks remain kings of NFL after dominant win

The Seattle Seahawks, by so many metrics, are the best team in the NFL. They are extremely well-balanced and have by far the best point differential in the sport. They are excellent, and they're tops in the power rankings again.

When stacking up the best NFL teams right now, it is close enough that it comes down to splitting hairs between which unit and coaching staff are trusted the most," Matt Johnson of Sportsnaut said. "Right now, that is the Seattle Seahawks."

Mike Macdonald and Klint Kubiak have been a wonderful pairing. The offense isn't "flawless," but they are finally getting the ground game going, and that's going to be huge for their playoff run.

"Sunday’s victory, the path to the No. 1 seed in the NFC remains in the Seahawks’ control, and they are absolutely capable of beating anyone at home or on the road," he said.

Clearly, they're not fazed by travel. Mike Macdonald has the second-best road record ever for a coach in his first two seasons. They just traveled all the way across the country and dominated a possible playoff team.

At home, their fans are known for making it very difficult to play there, so either way, this Seahawks team is going to be a tough out no matter where they play. But it certainly looks like they'll play at home, befitting of maybe the best team in the sport.

The Los Angeles Rams are ranked second and play tonight, but it's highly unlikely they usurp the Seahawks' spot.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seattle Seahawks studs & duds from another ugly win over Panthers

Seahawks’ trade deadline target might be even more available in 2026

NFL hands 2 Seahawks players ridiculous fines from win over the Rams