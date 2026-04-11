Seattle Seahawks Top 30 Visits Tracker

By definition, the Seattle Seahawks won’t be able to draft every player they spend a top 30 visit on. In the modern-era with the seven round draft, the record for most picks in a single year is fourteen from the 1997 Miami Dolphins, so we haven’t even gotten halfway to making it possible. But, there is reason to believe that the Seahawks will make some selections there.

Nick Emmanwori, Jalen Milroe, and Bryce Cabeldue all paid official visits to the VMAC last year, and made a good impression to the point where the team drafted them. This year, the team has fewer picks, and those picks are pretty well buried due to the success of the 2025 team, so it’s possible that circumstances will prevent them doing the same this time.

As of 4/10, here are the visits the Seahawks have had so far. We’ll list the player’s name, their college, and their current aggregate big board ranking.

Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood (8) runs into the end zone after an interception. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cornerback

Colton Hood, Tennessee (#35)

Brandon Cisse, South Carolina (#39)

Chris Johnson, San Diego State (#41)

Treydan Stukes, Arizona (#63)

Daylen Everette, Georgia (#112)

Andre Fuller, Toledo (#253)

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) runs the ball as Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young (9) attempts the sack. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

EDGE Rusher

Cashius Howell, Texas A&M (#34)

Zion Young, Missouri (#37)

Malachi Lawrence, UCF (#42)

R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma (#46)

Keyron Crawford, Auburn (#91)



Keyshawn James-Newby, New Mexico (#309)





Arkansas Razorbacks running back Mike Washington Jr (4) rushes for a touchdown. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Running Back

Mike Washington Jr, Arkansas (#69)

Chip Trayanum, Toledo (#278)

Coleman Bennett, Kennesaw State (N/A)

Safety

AJ Haulcy, LSU (#57)

Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina (#96)

Defensive Tackle

Kayden McDonald, Ohio State (#32)

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Kayden McDonald (98) celebrates during the first half. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The priorities of this team in the draft are pretty clear from this list, and shouldn’t really surprise anyone. Cornerback is a position that this draft is strong at, and with Riq Woolen in Philly it’s a sensible spot to address. EDGE rusher is at least modestly sturdy, and the team needs a new one with Mafe in Cincinnati. Twelve of the team’s eighteen visits are accounted for here.

Some would argue running back is an even bigger need, but this isn’t an especially strong running back class, so the absence of running back visits so far makes some sense. I’d expect a couple more between now and the draft, but it’s interesting that the team has had two players who are somewhat unlikely to get drafted so far at that spot.

They’ve checked out two safeties, also a decent idea given Coby Bryant’s departure and the lack of depth at the position. The final visit was a defensive tackle, specifically a nose tackle, which the current team somewhat lacks. Every player they’ve met with so far is ranked at #32 or lower on the aggregate big board, so they’re properly targeting players they can get.

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