How the Seahawks’ 2026 Draft Class Could Be Better in a Few Years

The 2023 NFL Draft class turned out to be a masterpiece for the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks' decision to select wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was questioned by some, since the team already had D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Similarly, the selection of running back Zach Charbonnet drew criticism because Kenneth Walker III was already on the roster. Now, both players are key leaders.

This 2026 NFL Draft has the chance to be in the same category as some picks that were questioned, but they could be huge surprises. These players will either be immediate contributors or they will be key role players who will eventually be starters. The impact of the 2026 NFL Draft will be felt this season, but it could be more significant after three seasons.

Impact This 2026 Season

Oct 18, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs safety Bud Clark (21) reacts after sacking Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) during the second half of a game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

As of right now, before OTAs, the Seahawks are projected to have only one player from their rookie class become a starter. Jadarian Price was drafted in the first round to be the starting running back, especially with Charbonnet still recovering from a torn ACL injury. He should be one of the most impactful offensive rookies this upcoming season in the entire league.

While Price is the only projected starter, that doesn’t mean the other players from the draft class won’t have an impact. Bud Clark is going to be included in many defensive packages, including some where he will play safety, slot cornerback, or potentially boundary cornerback. Julian Neal won’t start, but he has a great chance to work his way to the No. 3 cornerback behind Devon Witherspoon and Josh Jobe.

The Seahawks are training Beau Stephens to play both right and left guard to be the first potential interior offensive lineman off the bench. Finally, some later-round players could not only make the 53-man roster but also be a surprising contributor. Wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr. and cornerback Andre Fuller could be contributors to special teams and find themselves on the field occasionally.

Impact Beyond Year One

Memphis' Marcello Bussey (6) has the ball pulled out of his hands by Arkansas' Julian Neal (23) during the game between Memphis and Arkansas at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., on September 20, 2025. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is more for the Seahawks’ 2026 Draft class beyond this season, especially once they have a season under their belt. Price will get the feel of being a first-string running back while splitting reps. The Seahawks are doing this early with Price, so they won’t have another disgruntled running back like Walker was. Clark might be a starter in year 2027 if Ty Okada doesn’t receive an extension or if Julian Love is traded or becomes a surprising cut next offseason. Clark could be as much of a dynamic player this upcoming season as Nick Emmanwori was after this past season.

Neal might still be elevated to No. 2 if the Seahawks don’t extend Jobe’s new three-year contract. The Seahawks could have a deep and talented group at cornerback, especially if Neal provides as much impact as Riq Woolen did last season. If Stephens doesn’t take over the starting right guard spot from Anthony Bradford, there is a great chance he will be ready to start by year two. Bradford will be a free agent at the end of this upcoming season, and the Seahawks are likely training Stephens to be his replacement.

The later-round players are wild cards, but they have the potential to be key role players. The Seahawks have had some day three drafted players become reliable players or stars. Most of their progress will be judged after their second or third season rather than their first developmental season.

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