Seahawks Urged to Sign Top Free Agent CB

The Seattle Seahawks are in need of shaking things up at the cornerback position this offseason.

The Seahawks could be without Riq Woolen, Josh Jobe and Coby Bryant next season, which is part of the reason why Bleacher Report contributor Alex Ballentine suggested that the team should sign New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor.

"The Seahawks have a ton of cap space, but many of their resources will need to go toward retaining some key pieces from their Super Bowl run. Kenneth Walker III, Rashid Shaheed and Boye Mafe are all free agents who could score lucrative deals on the open market," Ballentine wrote.

"However, cornerback is a spot where they could upgrade. Riq Woolen was not the best fit in Mike Macdonald's scheme so signing Alontae Taylor is a way they could go outside of the organization to get better. He gave up just 6.5 yards per target this season and is more versatile than Woolen."

Taylor Could Make Sense For Seahawks

New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor reacts to making a tackle against New York Jets quarterback Brady Cook. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Taylor was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Tennessee and he has played in all but four games during his first four professional seasons with the Saints, all of which were contests he missed in his rookie year.

In 2023, Taylor's numbers grew with his first two career interceptions, 75 tackles and a sack. During his third season in 2024, Taylor failed to record an interception, but he had four sacks and a career-high 89 tackles.

This past season, Taylor had a pair of interceptions, pair of sacks and 83 tackles to his name, marking another strong season for the defensive back. He can play multiple positions in the secondary, which gives the Seahawks some optionality to work with if he were to come to Seattle.

Taylor should have a number of suitors in free agency, so it may be difficult for the Seahawks to sign him if they don't prioritize him out of the gate.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider needs to get his ducks in a row and figure out which players from the Super Bowl roster are coming back and which ones are moving on. Then he can figure out where Taylor fits in those plans and if him and the Seahawks are a truly good fit.

