Seahawks Offseason Team Needs Ranked from Least to Most Crucial

Head coach Mike Macdonald and general manager John Schneider have spent the last two offseasons creating a Seattle Seahawks team that can contend for a Super Bowl title and win it. The Seahawks proved their well ahead of schedule by defeating the New England Patriots 29-13 on Sunday to win Super Bowl LX.

Now that the Seahawks have spent time creating a roster that can contend for a Super Bowl title, the trick is to develop a team that can repeat as champions. The good news is that Seattle has many stars locked up under good contracts and not many stars heading into free agency.

That being said, there are some position needs that the Seahawks need to address this offseason if they want to have a chance to win a second Super Bowl. Here are the Seahawks’ biggest position needs from least critical to crucial.

Wide Receiver

There isn’t too much of a concern at wide receivers when they finished the regular season ranked eighth in passing yards per game (228.1). One of the biggest reasons is the emergence of wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba as the league’s offensive player of the year.JSN caught 119 receptions for 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Outside of JSN, no other pass-catchers had elite production. Cooper Kupp had good, but not great, performances at times. Rookie Tory Horton had five touchdowns in eight games before suffering a season-ending injury. Finally, Rashid Shaheed is to be a free agent when the league year starts in March.

Much of it, the Seahawks go for another wide receiver to see how Horton is recovering and if they can keep Shaheed. Then the only thing needed is just depth.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) makes a catch in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Defensive End

The way that the Seahawks' Dark Side Defense works is to have multiple pass rushers available in certain packages or to have them in rotation. Seattle was seventh in the league in sacks accounted for during the regular season (47) and third in hurry percentage (10.6%).

The Seahawks could lose edge rusher Boye Mafe to free agency, and while his numbers aren't, he has a good resume of pressuring the quarterback. Seattle could look for a young replacement for him in the draft.

One thing that the Seahawks are also missing is more pure defensive ends. Outside of Pro-Bowler DeMarcus Lawrence, the Seahawks don't have a defensive end who plays 100% at the line of scrimmage from a three-point stance. That is why they have linked to veteran trades like Maxx Crosby or Trey Hendrickson, and they could likely try again this offseason.

Guard

The Seahawks nailed their pick of Grey Zabel in the 2025 NFL Draft at the left guard position, but the same couldn't be said for the starting guard. Anthony Bradford finished with one of the worst performances throughout the season.

At times, the interior right side of the offensive right would give up a quick and easy sack because Bradford was either slow and didn't react in time, or he took bad angles. He would often be lethargic in his run blocks.

Bradford played better late in the season, but still had some disappointing blocks in the playoffs. He allowed 28 pressures, had a 50.6 overall grade, and a 40.8 pass-protection grade, according to Pro Football Focus . The right guard is the biggest position for the Seahawks to replace a starter.

Center

The center position is a position that also needs a new starter. One key aspect is that Jalen Sundell could be moved from center to right guard so the Seahawks could find a more consistent starter. Sundell didn't have snapping problems, but there were also times when Sundell was overpowered in the run game and beaten. He would play better if given fewer responsibilities.

The Seahawks have the fifth-most salary cap space available this offseason, according to Spotrac , and they've linked to one of the best free agent centers. One of them is Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum, who has been to the Pro Bowl in these past three seasons.

Linderbaum would be a huge signing for the Super Bowl champions. The next best thing would be to draft a pro-ready center within the first two rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks center Jalen Sundell (61) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cornerback

Out of all of the positions on the team, the cornerback position is the one that has the most questions. Riq Woolen and Josh Jobe are set to be unrestricted free agents when the new league year starts. The Seahawks will also have safety Coby Bryant, a former cornerback, and safety Ty Okada set to become free agents as well.

The Seahawks have difficult decisions at the secondary this offseason. Woolen is the player who is more than likely to leave the Seahawks and test out the market.

Jobe, on the other hand, showed the Seahawks he could be their full-time starting cornerback after a stellar performance in Super Bowl LX. Jobe accounted for seven total tackles while allowing four receptions (on 11 targets) for 20 yards and an allowed passer rating of 44.9.

Jobe could be the starting cornerback opposite Devon Witherspoon next season and beyond, and he is likely less expensive than Woolen. Even if Jobe becomes the No. 2 corner, the Seahawks will still have depth and an impact player to play in dime packages. This is an area for the NFL Draft to cover.

DOOMDAY SCENARIO: Running Back

The worst thing to happen to the Seahawks this offseason is losing star running back and Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker. He is set to be an unrestricted free agent when the new league year starts.

Walker has told general manager John Schneider that he wishes to remain in Seattle, and he is open to discussions. If negotiations go sour, which is rare under Schneider, then the Seahawks will likely lose Walker to another Super Bowl-caliber team.

There are too many questions about when Zach Charbonnet could return from his torn ACL injury, which he suffered in the Divisional Round back in mid-January.

If, somehow, the Seahawks let Walker slip away and not use a franchise tag, then they have aim big in free agency for the other best free agent running backs like Breece Hall or Travis Etienne. They could also find a way to get either of the Notre Dame running backs, Jeremiyah Love or Jadarian Price, through the NFL Draft.

