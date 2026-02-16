Star Seahawks Safety Significantly Underrated Among Free Agents

Seattle Seahawks safety Coby Bryant struggled to find a place under Pete Carroll during his first two NFL seasons. When Mike Macdonald took over the team in 2024, Bryant's production took off.

The move to safety from cornerback was the biggest factor. Bryant played corner in college, but could only get on the field as a nickelback in the Seahawks' defense. The 2024 season presented an opportunity, as Seattle's safeties dealt with injuries. Bryant filled in perfectly.

Since the start of last season, Bryant has made 26 regular-season starts and totaled 139 tackles, five tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, 13 pass deflections and seven interceptions.

Coby Bryant Disrespected in Ranking

When Julian Love missed nine games this season, Bryant was the mainstay at safety for a Seahawks defense that eventually won a Super Bowl. He's proven himself to be one of the best safeties in the league, especially in Macdonald's system.

Pro Football Focus isn't ready to give Bryant his flowers. Bryant was ranked 67th out of 250 in its top free agent rankings, one spot behind former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. That also made him the sixth-highest listed safety overall.

As one of the starters for the Seahawks' defense, and a player who was far from a weak spot, that is entirely too low.

Four Seahawks are listed higher: Running back Kenneth Walker III (6th), EDGE Boye Mafe (22nd), wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (26th) and cornerback Riq Woolen (46th).

Can Seahawks Re-Sign Coby Bryant?

If anything, Bryant flying under the radar will make him easier to retain. That's a positive for the franchise, but it doesn't do Bryant justice as a player. He also wasn't given even a Pro Bowl nod this season despite being a stabilizing force on the league's top defense.

The Seahawks absolutely have to get Bryant back. Ty Okada, who filled in for Love, could be a replacement, but it's better to have more options if Seattle wants to take another run at a Super Bowl. Allowing Bryant to leave threatens the stability of Macdonald's dominant defense.

Rankings are generally pointless conjecture, but it is unfortunate to see Bryant still not getting the credit he deserves, even if it helps the Seahawks overall.

