Stat shows Seahawks pass rush had monster game vs Titans
In this story:
It's no secret that the pride and joy of the Seattle Seahawks this season is the fearsome defensive line that got even better in the off-season with the addition of edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence. Adding Lawrence to an elite veteran defensive end/tackle Leonard Williams and a developing superstar defensive tackle Byron Murphy II has made the Seahawks' defensive line one of the best units in the NFL.
Throughout the season, the Seahawks have relied on this unit to terrorize the opposing offense and the quarterback to assist the secondary and stop run plays at the line of scrimmage. On Sunday, the Seahawks needed as much help from the pass rush as possible, as the Titans looked to utilize a quick passing game.
The Seahawks had 40 PRESSURES this week 🤯 pic.twitter.com/W3xtEq4mBzNovember 23, 2025
The Seahawks accounted for 40 total pressures against the Titans, according to Pro Football Focus. Seattle accounted for four sacks, six tackles for loss, and 11 quarterback hits.
Williams was the tenacious leader of the Seahawks' aggressive pass rush as he accounted for four total tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, and four quarterback hits. He was constantly forcing Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward into terrible throwing situations. Through 11 games this season, Williams has accounted for 45 total tackles, six tackles for loss, six sacks, and 17 quarterback hits.
Among the other Seattle defenders who got ways to get Ward down for a sack are Murphy, edge rusher Derick Hall, and linebacker Patrick O'Connell. He was elevated from the practice squad due to the injuries to starting linebackers Ernest Jones IV and Tyrice McKnight.
The Seahawks’ defense needed as much support from the pass rush possible to help the secondary, who had a weaker performance in the second half. Tennessee accounted for 164 total yards in the final three drives as they focused on short passing plays to extend the drives. Even when the defensive line created constant pressure on Ward, he still found some ways to get the hastily thrown balls to open receivers due to poor zone coverages.
If the Seahawks didn’t have Williams, Murphy, and the other consistent Seahawks defenders creating constant pressure on Ward, the outcome might have been different. The Titans’ main objective was to keep the Seahawks’ offense off the field. That was evident from the Titans dominating the time of possession 37:25 to Seattle’s 22:35.
Williams and the pass rush have a serious case of being the key of the Seattle’s 30-24 road victory over Tennessee.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks studs and duds from their comfortable win over the Titans
Sam Darnold + JSN strike again for another beautiful deep touchdown
Bad linebacker situation for Seahawks gets even worse against Titans
What Seattle Seahawks' latest moves mean for Week 12 and beyond
Michael Hanich is a long-time sports journalist with experience across print, digital, and television. He is currently a producer and reporter for WKRG News 5 in Mobile, Alabama, and has covered Alabama football, Auburn football and basketball, and various college and pro teams for Gulf Coast Media and YardBarker.Follow MichaelHanich