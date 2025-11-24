Stat shows Seahawks pass rush had monster game vs Titans

It's no secret that the pride and joy of the Seattle Seahawks this season is the fearsome defensive line that got even better in the off-season with the addition of edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence. Adding Lawrence to an elite veteran defensive end/tackle Leonard Williams and a developing superstar defensive tackle Byron Murphy II has made the Seahawks' defensive line one of the best units in the NFL.

Throughout the season, the Seahawks have relied on this unit to terrorize the opposing offense and the quarterback to assist the secondary and stop run plays at the line of scrimmage. On Sunday, the Seahawks needed as much help from the pass rush as possible, as the Titans looked to utilize a quick passing game.