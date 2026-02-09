Super Bowl LX: Kenneth Walker III Breaks Defensive Deadlock with Explosive Runs

For much of the first half, the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots haven't been able to break through the opposing defenses.

Sure, the Seahawks got a field goal on their first drive, but both teams combined for just 104 yards in the first quarter and suffered 5 total negative plays.

Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III had something to say about that deadlock. Walker posted runs of 30 and 29 yards on a big drive for Seattle. It ended with a field goal, but it was an electric set of runs that have embodied the Seahawks' offensive success in the playoffs thus far.

What a move by K9! Set up his block and hit the jets!



pic.twitter.com/pGlIMNF8ap — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) February 9, 2026

Walker has been incredible in the postseason since Zach Charbonnet tore his ACL in the Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers. He already piled up 38 carries for 178 yards and four touchdowns in Seattle's two playoff games, and Walker is looking like he will be a focal point once again.

If it comes down to who can consistently run the football better, the Seahawks have the upper hand. But that also figures to keep it close down the stretch, where a single turnover could be the difference.

Walker's best game of the season was in the same game that Charbonnet went down. En route to a 41-6 victory, Walker totaled 19 carries for 116 yards and three touchdowns.

The best game of Walker's career was in his rookie season in 2022, amassing 23 carries for 167 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 7 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Walker could rival that performance in the biggest game of his career on the biggest stage in football.

The Seahawks lead the Patriots 6-0 following Jason Myers' second made kick. Walker already has 12 carries for 86 yards, setting him up nicely for that potential career game in Super Bowl LX.

In a contract year, Walker is continuing to bolster why he deserves a massive payday. The Seahawks will have to decide whether they are the team to give it to him with the way he has been carrying to offense in the playoffs. Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak leaving potentially creates even more questions in that area.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seahawks might make big move with Sam Darnold this offseason

Reviewing the four most likely candidates for Super Bowl MVP

A.J. Brown rejects Micah Parson’s take on Super Bowl matchup