Is Super Bowl LX Really the Last Game for Kenneth Walker III with the Seahawks?

Super Bowl LX marks the conclusion of the Seattle Seahawks’ stellar 2025 season after a significant rebuild. Seattle is hoping its hard work pays off to help capture the franchise’s second-ever Super Bowl title with a win over the New England Patriots.

The team is also hoping that Super Bowl LX won’t be the conclusion of running back Kenneth Walker III as a member of the Seahawks. Walker is set to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. He is coming off another solid regular season in his fourth year in the league, but he has emerged as a star in this postseason.

In the two playoff games for Seattle, Walker rushed for 178 yards and four touchdowns on 38 carries. He also caught seven receptions for 78 yards.

Walker was the star of the Seahawks’ 41-6 Divisional Round win over the San Francisco 49ers, rushing for 116 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries while also catching four receptions for 49 yards. He became the first Seahawks running back to account for three touchdowns in a playoff game since former league MVP Shaun Alexander in 2005.

The Seahawks aren’t going to let Walker go to another team so he can become their star. Seattle is entering the offseason with the fifth-most space available, according to Spotrac, at $75.597 million. This leaves a lot of room for a team that has a young and stacked roster.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) reacts with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

This salary cap gives the Seahawks a lot of room to work with as they build their roster for the 2026 NFL Season and beyond. Walker must be high on the list of priorities for the Seahawks, considering how much of a weapon he has been for the team, especially late in the season and into the playoffs.

He has relieved a lot of the pressure off quarterback Sam Darnold and the passing game. Overall, the best fit for Walker is the Seahawks, considering he would be treated like royalty if he helps Seattle win its second-ever Super Bowl. He would also likely get an extensive contract moving forward for a significant number of years and payment.

Teams like the Los Angeles Chargers, the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals can also give him good money, but he might not be the right fit. A team he has been linked to, the Kansas City Chiefs, is entering the offseason with salary space in the league.

The move to extend Walker should be a no-brainer for the Seahawks, considering the need, the salary cap space, and the personal relationship already developed.

