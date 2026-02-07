Seahawks get running back reinforcements ready for Super Bowl LX

The Seattle Seahawks' running back room hasn't been at full strength since Zach Charbonnet suffered a season-ending knee injury in the team's Divisional Round win over the San Francisco 49ers.

George Holani has been the immediate backup to Kenneth Walker III since, and he had 31 total scrimmage yards in the NFC Championship against the Los Angeles Rams. But the Seahawks are making sure they have plenty of help for Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots.

Seattle elevated running backs Cam Akers and Velus Jones Jr. for the Super Bowl, the team announced. Akers has a chance to win his second ring after winning a title with the Rams back in 2021.

Jones is the only one who has received any work on offense this season, rushing for 32 yards against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14 and 10 yards against the 49ers in the Divisional Round. He is also a backup kick and punt return option to Rashid Shaheed.

Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Velus Jones Jr. (13) returns a kickoff against the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Neither is likely to play in the Super Bowl unless injuries arise. The Seahawks have been giving Walker a heavy workload this postseason, and he's been thriving. Walker has 38 carries for 178 yards and four touchdowns in just two games, and he's added seven catches for 78 yards on top of that.

The biggest plus for Walker has been his 4.7 yards per carry average, which has even topped his average of 4.6 during the regulat season. Walker picked up 6.1 yards per rush against the 49ers in the Seahawks' 41-6 stomping of their NFC West rivals.

The Seahawks will need Walker to continue his production for one more game against the Patriots. Holani is a good complement, but Seattle only wants to turn to Akers and Jones if they absolutely have to. The insurance, however, remains a necessity.

More Seahawks on SI stories

NFL’s best cornerback predicts total a blowout in Super Bowl LX

49ers star Fred Warner’s surprising admission about the Seahawks

ESPN experts heavily favor Seahawks over Patriots in Super Bowl