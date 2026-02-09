DeMarcus Lawrence Asks an Important Question after Super Bowl Win

After signing with the Seattle Seahawks, long-time former Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence had a simple explanation. Lawrence said he knew that he wasn't going to win a Super Bowl in Dallas.

“Dallas is my home. Made my home there, my family lives there. I’m forever going to be there. But I know for sure I’m not going to win a Super Bowl there.”

We'll never know if he'd stayed how things would have gone with the Cowboys, but Lawrence turned out to do pretty well for himself in Seattle.

In just the first year of his three-year contract, Lawrence has won the Super Bowl with the Seahawks. There were too many defensive standouts to name them all, but Lawrence did once again make a signature impact with a forced fumble on Drake Maye.

After it was over, Lawrence understandably had other things on his mind, though.

DeMarcus Lawrence after winning the Super Bowl:



“Where’s my wife? She not in labor, right?!”



His wife is due any day and was at the game.

Lawrence finished the season with six sacks, 20 quarterback hits, 11 tackles for a loss and two defensive touchdowns on returned fumbles. For his efforts, he earned his fifth career nomination to the NFC Pro Bowl team.

DLaw continued to make his presence felt into the playoffs, where he'd posted two sacks and three forced fumbles coming into the Super Bowl.

Looking ahead, Lawrence still has two years left on his contract that he signed in March. He should be considered the team's top option in the edge rush rotaton going forward. However, the Seahawks will probably need to refresh the blood for this group with Boye Mafe becoming an unrestricted free agent soon and Uchenna Nwosu a potential salary cap casualty.

It's difficult to imagine this Seahawks defense getting any more dominant than it already is, but if John Schneider can find the right partner to play just as disruptive as Lawrence on the other side they're gong to be damn-near unstoppable.

