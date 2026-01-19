Tom Brady perfectly explains why Seahawks have best TE duo in NFL

Tight end contributions in the NFL are often quantified by receiving production, but that standard doesn't apply to the Seattle Seahawks' current duo of AJ Barner and Eric Saubert.

Barner, in particular, has been a weapon in the passing game at times, and Saubert caught the game-winning two-point conversion in overtime to beat the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16, but those two make their money on paving paths for Seattle's dynamic run game.

That was on full display in the Seahawks' 41-6 destruction of the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs on Saturday, as the Seahawks piled up 180 rushing yards.

Barner and Saubert combined on multiple impressive blocks to seal the edge for Kenneth Walker III. Tom Brady, who was calling the game on TV for FOX, took notice of the duo's impressive elite mentality in the run game.

🐐 @TomBrady explains the difference between players that want to be stars, and players that want to be Champions 🏆 pic.twitter.com/vGLGSwRDNr — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 18, 2026

"Look at the pride that they take in that, that is just team football," Brady said on the FOX broadcast. "I always say, there's a difference between being a star and a champion. Champions are tight ends that want to block, that want to set the edge, you want to run behind them. Stars are ones that just want the glory ... they want the fantasy points. This team is made up of a bunch of unselfish guys, that maybe one day they'll be champions here."

After a slow start to the run game this season, the Seahawks have accumulated at least 114 rushing yards in nine of their last 10 games and are on a streak of four straight with at least 163 yards. That's in large part due to the work of their tight ends, especially in the outside run game.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end Eric Saubert (81) celebrates after making a catch for a game-winning two-point conversion against the Los Angeles Rams in overtime at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Barner, in addition to his run blocking, totaled 52 catches for 519 yards and six touchdowns in the regular season — emerging as arguably the best all-around tight end in the league in 2025. Saubert had just four catches for 31 yards this season, but he caught arguably the most critical pass all season against the Rams.

When the tight end room is at full strength, it also includes rookie second-round pick Elijah Arroyo, who might be the best pure receiver in the group.

Arroyo recently began practicing again after a stint on injured reserve that held him out of the final four games of the regular season, but he wasn't activated for the Divisional Round game.

