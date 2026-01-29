Two Most Crucial Seahawks to Super Bowl Run Other Than Sam Darnold

The Seattle Seahawks are Super Bowl-bound because they are home to some of the best players the NFL has to offer.

The Seahawks have been tremendous on both sides of the football, boasting one of the best defenses and one of the most improved offenses with Sam Darnold at the helm. Sports Illustrated contributor Gilberto Manzano ranked the top players in the league and two Seahawks appeared in the top 40, beginning with rookie defensive back Nick Emmanwori at No. 40.

"The future is bright for the versatile safety whose game resembles what Kyle Hamilton does for Baltimore. Emmanwori, a 2025 second-round pick, has a nose for the ball in the running game and has high-level instincts to break up passes. Mike Macdonald’s chess piece recorded 81 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 11 passes defensed and one interception," Manzano wrote.

Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori reacts after a fumble recovery against the San Francisco 49ers. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Emmanwori Among Best NFL Rookies This Season

Emmanwori, a second-round pick out of South Carolina, has been tremendous for the Seahawks in his first season. He has become an absolute ball hawk and it makes him one of the more reliable defenders on the team. As a contributor from Day 1, Emmanwori has helped set the tone for the Seahawks defense, which is part of the reason why they find themselves competing for a Super Bowl.

Emmanwori is among the top defensive backs in the league, but he has had help from across the roster to get the Seahawks to the Super Bowl. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba ended up on the list at No. 12 since he was the league's leader in receiving yards this season.

Smith-Njigba's Breakout Season Makes Him One of NFL's Best

"If there was an award for breakout player of the year, JSN would have won it in back-to-back seasons with how much he’s improved from year to year. Last year, Smith-Njigba brushed off a quiet rookie season by flourishing as a slot receiver and a chain mover for Geno Smith. But the Ohio State product took his game to another level in 2025 after the team traded Smith and DK Metcalf, making him the No. 1 option," Manzano wrote.

"Smith-Njigba made plays all over the field in his first season with Sam Darnold, recording a whopping 1,793 yards, 119 receptions and 10 touchdowns and was named a first-team All-Pro. In Sunday's championship, he dominated with 10 receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown to help propel Seattle to Super Bowl LX."

Smith-Njigba has been tremendous for the Seahawks and he has taken the offense to new heights. However, the Seahawks are still looking for one more win to ensure that they will be the ones hoisting the Lombardi Trophy as Super Bowl champions.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

