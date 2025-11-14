Underrated 33-sack defender named Seahawks' best trade chip
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu is off to his best start to a season since 2022, which was conveniently also the last year he played all 17 games.
Nwosu has been through ups and downs of injuries the last two seasons, but he's now back healthy and playing some of the best football of his career. Through eight games (missed Week 1), Nwosu has 22 tackles, five tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hits and a team-leading 5.5 sacks.
Even though he's in his eighth season, Nwosu is just 28 years old (turns 29 later this season) and has a lot of good football left. That's why he could also be a potential trade piece heading into 2026 if the Seahawks want to retool their pass-rush.
Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon named Nwosu Seattle's most valuable offseason trade piece, as the veteran edge rusher enters a contract year in 2026.
"After a couple injury-plagued seasons in a row, the 28-year-old has bounced back to an extent in 2025," Gagnon wrote. "But he's still entering an expensive walk year, and the Seahawks can pocket $11.5 million by dealing him in the offseason. With DeMarcus Lawrence now rolling and Boye Mafe and Derick Hall factoring in, Seattle could decide to move on and get something back for Nwosu while he's healthy."
Assuming Nwosu finishes the season as strong as he started it and remains healthy, this wouldn't be a bad move by the Seahawks. Nwosu will turn 30 late in the final year of his deal, and Seattle may try to stay younger at the edge-rusher spots next to Lawrence.
However, it also seems unlikely if he keeps playing well. Nwosu has worked with the team to bring his cap space down, and that's why he's still with the team. The Seahawks and Nwosu appear to have a good relationship when it comes to contract talks and communicating why he's an important piece of the roster.
If the Seahawks are coming off an extensive playoff run this offseason, they will likely want to retain most of the core group of players that got them there. Still, it's an intriguing option depending on what teams are willing to pay for Nwosu.
