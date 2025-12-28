What Seahawks star Julian Love said about picking off Bryce Young

It's been a long season for Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love. He's played in just six games this season after a long stint on injured reserve, but he showed he still has game-changing potential in the team's 27-10 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Love intercepted Panthers quarterback Bryce Young in the third quarter, helping the Seahawks score back-to-back touchdowns off turnovers to gain their second-half lead. He initially seemed far from where the throw was going, but Love closed on it quickly for the pick.

"Initially, you’re thinking [Jimmy Horn Jr.] was going to spray out, and I could steal a little out route," Love told NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe after the game. "He didn’t do that. So, I just bowed back, saw [Young’s] eyes get a little wide and he tried to squeeze one in there. I just caught it, tried to run."

Young had a bad day throwing the ball, completing just 14 of 24 passes for 54 yards and an interception. It was his lowest passing yardage output of the season. The Panthers had 139 total yards of offense.

The Seahawks won their sixth-straight game, moving to 13-3 and keeping their pace for claiming the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Love has been good in his return, but the team has also proved it can win with backups in the lineup.

Former undrafted free agent Ty Okada has been a prime example of that. Okada has started 10 games this season, filling in for Love and Coby Bryant. He had six tackles, including one for loss, in the win on Sunday.

Love said the connection of the team has been the biggest reason the defense is dominating on a weekly basis.

"We’ve got just absolute killers in the locker room. But above all else, we’re a close team," Love added. "That locker room is close, and I think that’s been our secret this year. The ego is so low on the team, all of our star guys are just very selfless and have fun with each other. It’s created a good dynamic — we’re excited to go to work. I think that’s the key."

The Seahawks will face the San Francisco 49ers in their regular-season finale next week. The date and time are yet to be determined, but that game could be for the NFC West title and No. 1 seed in the conference.

