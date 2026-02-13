Karl Scott Remaining with the Seahawks is a Good Decision for Both

One of the biggest challenges for the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Seattle Seahawks, is retaining as many of the same players, coaches, and personnel as possible. They were vital in helping the team win its second title in franchise history, and they would be vital again for a repeat.

The Seahawks already lost offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, to be the head coach for the Las Vegas Raiders. There is worry they lose a few more, but so far, they’ve avoided more coaches leaving. Among them is defensive backs coach Karl Scott, likely remaining with the Seahawks as opposed to the Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator position, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

The Seahawks likely get to keep one of the pass defenses in the NFL

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) react after a play during the first quarter against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium.

The Seahawks will keep a great coach like Scott on the sidelines if he isn’t pulled away for another job. Scott is one of the most tenured coaches on the team. Scott has been the defensive backs coach/passing coordinator since the 2022 season. He has helped create one of the pass defenses in the league and developed some star defensive backs.

Seattle finished the regular season 10th in passing yards allowed per game (193.9), allowed 20 passing touchdowns (tied for seventh-fewest in the league), and accounted for 18 interceptions (fifth-most in the league). Last year, the Seahawks were 11th in passing yards per game (211.9) and were at the top of the league in fewest passing touchdowns allowed and interceptions accounted for.

Scott has also been instrumental in helping three-time Pro-Bowler and cornerback Devon Witherspoon, Pro-Bowl cornerback Riq Woolen, safety Julian Love, safety Coby Bryant, and rookie slot cornerback Nick Emmanwori become stars. Scott has also helped the defense adapt to changes like injury and different packages.

Scott might have better opportunities in the future

For Scott, it gives him potentially another year to learn under head coach Mike Macdonald and defensive coordinator Aden Durde. He can gain more knowledge, learning habits, how to coach more units, and develop into a better coach and candidate.

Having Scott wait one more year put his name much higher in the list of coaching candidates for defensive coordinator. If he has another stellar year with the Seahawks, he might be in line for the top defensive assistant coach position for a team whose defensive coordinator may have left for a head coaching job. There is also a chance that Durde takes a head coaching job somewhere else and Scott easily takes over.

Scott could remain in Seattle this upcoming season and learn under Macdonald in a great franchise rather than leave for a higher-established job in a dysfunctional franchise. If Scott stays in Seattle, his coaching career will have a bright future.

