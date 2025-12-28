Mike Macdonald's Seahawks continue record road success in dominating Panthers

The team that can't lose on the road is one step closer to staying at home.

With a gutsy, mostly ugly 27-10 win over Carolina Panthers on a dark, damp day in Charlotte, the Seattle Seahawks improved to 13-3 and kept alive their hopes of both winning the NFC West and grabbing the No. 1 seed in the upcoming playoffs. A win at San Francisco in next week's regular-season finale over the 49ers and the NFC road to Super Bowl LX will go through Lumen Field.

But just in case they are forced to play a road game, Seattle reminded the league that nobody does it better away from home.

The win over the Panthers improved the Seahawks to 7-1 on the road. Their only loss came 21-19 to the Los Angeles Rams when Jason Myers missed a field goal on the game's last play. In 2024 they went 7-1 on the road, with only a Week 4 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Add it all up and Mike Macdonald is now 14-2 on the road, the second-best start away from home in NFL history behind only George Siefert. And the old boogeyman fear about West Coast teams having to travel across the country for 1 p.m.. (10 a.m. PST) kickoffs? Hogwash. Macdonald's Seahawks are now 8-0 in the early window in road games against East teams.

George Siefert, San Francisco 49ers

1989-90: 15-0

Mike Macdonald, Seattle Seahawks

2024-25: 14-2

Paul Brown, Cleveland Browns

1946-48: 13-1-1

Allie Sherman, New York Giants

1961-63: 13-2

The same Seahawks' defense that surrendered 581 to the Rams totally shut down the Panthers. On offense it was Zach Charbonnet weather, and he responded with a season-high 110 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Mike Macdonald | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

