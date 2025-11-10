Where do Seahawks stand in NFL Playoff picture after Week 10 win?
This 2025 NFL Season has been wacky and confusing for experts and fans. Through Week 10 of the season, there are many teams capable enough for a Super Bowl run, but not a lot of teams are dominant. One team that is dominant and looks Super Bowl-ready is the Seattle Seahawks (7-2).
The Seahawks are currently sitting at the No.1 seed of the NFC after dominating the Arizona Cardinals 44-22 at home in Week 10. The teams that follow Seattle are the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 2, the Green Bay Packers at No. 3, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 4. The current wild card teams are the Los Angeles Rams at No. 5, the Detroit Lions at No. 6, and the Chicago Bears at No. 7.
The Seahawks own the tie-breaker over the Rams based on win percentage over NFC West divisional opponents. Seattle has two wins over Arizona and a loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Rams, however, have only played two divisional games so far this season, with split games against the 49ers.
Whether the Seahawks officially keep the top spot of the NFC depends on the Monday Night Football matchup between the Eagles and the Packers in Green Bay. If Philly wins, it gets the No. 1 spot, followed by the Seahawks. A Packers win or a tie would keep Seattle at the top of the conference. Green Bay is coming into this game as the favorite.
There are many elements that make this year’s playoff race confusing. One thing is for certain, however, Seattle definitely needs the No. 1. Not only would the Seahawks get the home-field advantage throughout the rest of the NFC Playoffs, but they would get a first-round bye. The Seahawks could use that time to get healthy in areas where there are current injuries or some potential injuries that could follow in the next few weeks.
The Seahawks had to place defensive tackle Jarren Reed on IR for hand/wrist surgery, as well as see center Jalen Sundell go down with a knee injury against Arizona that won’t keep him out for the season. Seattle is also seeing injuries at the wide receiver corps, with role players like Jake Bobo and starters in the secondary like cornerback Josh Jobe (concussion) and safety Julian Love (hamstring) out.
Not many expected the Seahawks to be in a position to compete for the No. 1 seed, including many Seahawks fans who at least wanted the team to get into the postseason. The Seahawks haven’t made the playoffs since the 2022 NFL Season. It has been a while since Seattle has won the NFC West Division, thanks to the Rams and 49ers’ dominance. The last time the Seahawks won the division was in the 2020 NFL Season.
Getting to the NFC Playoffs in the second year under head coach Mike Macdonald would be a great indication that the Seahawks are well ahead of the franchise transition from Pete Carroll to Macdonald. Winning the NFC West over a powerful Rams and dangerous, but injured, 49ers should make Seattle potential Super Bowl favorites.
