Sam Darnold's mindset could lead Seahawks all the way to Super Bowl
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold continues to prove his critics wrong after a 38-37 win against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16.
Darnold has been a cool cucumber all season long, and it is a big reason why the Seahawks are currently number one in the NFC playoff picture with two games to go. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald praised Darnold for his composure when facing adversity against the Rams.
"Our story has stayed the same since day one with Sam. It's everybody else that has different stories. This is a guy that we watch every day. Same guy every day no matter the circumstance. He's an ultimate competitor. He's a phenomenal leader. Just keeps fighting and keeps plugging away. We weren't worried one bit. So that's Sam," Macdonald said postgame.
Darnold continues to prove doubters wrong
Darnold's ability to stay calm under pressure is an attitude the entire team has taken after and adopted. It's now become the identity of a football team competing for a Super Bowl.
"Again, like it's everybody else's job to put meaning and all the stuff attached to what happens out there, but it's our job to go be us and be resilient. That's what Sam does. He's him. He's a competitor. He does the same thing every day. You know, we have his back and he knows that, so just keep going and do your thing and go figure out a way to win a game," Macdonald said.
The Seahawks control their own destiny in the NFC playoff picture. A win against the Carolina Panthers in Week 17 followed by a victory in Week 18 against the San Francisco 49ers will give the team home field advantage throughout the playoffs. Based on how they have been playing, they should have a great chance to accomplish that goal.
"It's who we are. It's what we do. You know, you believe in who you are and then you keep doing it and keep proving it really to yourself, to our guys. They understand who they are, and then when it's time to put it on the line they're ready to go," Macdonald said.
