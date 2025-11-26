Why Quandre Diggs could be coming at the perfect time for the Seahawks

Like every team in the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks are undergoing some significant injuries. The Seahawks have too many questions about their safety group, and they would rather keep rookie Nick Emmanwori as nickelback.

On Wednesday, the Seahawks may make a move to bring back a familiar and productive defender. Former three-time Pro-Bowl selection Quandre Diggs could return to the team and still has a lot to contribute to his career.

Nothing is finalized yet, but I’m told the Seahawks are working to sign Quandre Diggs to their practice squad.

Diggs was released by the Seahawks as an unfortunate means for the team to save money, thanks to contracts of wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, quarterback Geno Smith, wide receiver Tyler Lockett, and the last bit to safety Jamal Adams. After being released early in 2024, Diggs signed a one-year; $3 million contract.

Diggs signed a one-year; $1.4 million deal going into this season, but he knew the team wasn’t heading in the right direction. He wanted more playing time after only starting in four of the nine games played this season in Tennessee. It was the first time in his career that he wasn’t a starter since the first three years of his career with the Detroit Lions from 2015 to 2017.

If he ultimately makes his way to the Seahawks on Wednesday, Diggs could be quickly inserted as the starting strong safety. There is a possibility that Julian Love (hamstring) could come off IR, but he had one setback with his injury after the first few games of the season. It is possible that Ty Okada (oblique) could be placed on IR after suffering the injury in the second half of the game on Sunday versus the Titans.

While Diggs is 32 years old, he has shown he can still play at a high level. He would join an elite Seahawks defense that ranks seventh in points allowed per game (19.7). Macdonald and defensive coordinator Aden Durde know how to get the most out of their starters and role players.

Finally, Diggs' last play was for the Pete Carroll regime, which had run its course and was not looking to rebuild. Diggs would join a new Seahawks team led by one of the best young head coaches in the league and a roster that is hungry for an NFC West Divisional title and a Super Bowl run. A chance to play and to win big is enough to be excited to play again for a team he still loves.

