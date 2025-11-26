All Seahawks

Why Quandre Diggs could be coming at the perfect time for the Seahawks

The former three-time Pro-Bowler could be happily returning to Seattle
Michael Hanich|
Oct 20, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Tennessee Titans safety Quandre Diggs (28) looks to make a tackle on Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Oct 20, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Tennessee Titans safety Quandre Diggs (28) looks to make a tackle on Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

In this story:

Seattle Seahawks

Like every team in the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks are undergoing some significant injuries. The Seahawks have too many questions about their safety group, and they would rather keep rookie Nick Emmanwori as nickelback.

On Wednesday, the Seahawks may make a move to bring back a familiar and productive defender. Former three-time Pro-Bowl selection Quandre Diggs could return to the team and still has a lot to contribute to his career.

Published
Michael Hanich
MICHAEL HANICH

Michael Hanich is a long-time sports journalist with experience across print, digital, and television. He is currently a producer and reporter for WKRG News 5 in Mobile, Alabama, and has covered Alabama football, Auburn football and basketball, and various college and pro teams for Gulf Coast Media and YardBarker.

Share on XFollow MichaelHanich
Home/Seahawks News