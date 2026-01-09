Seattle Seahawks assistant to interview for Cleveland Browns head coach job

How does the old saying go? Success breeds success! Or, something like that.

When teams win in the NFL everyone wants in on the good vibes. It's been called a copycat league for decades, and nowhere is that more evident than the annual scramble by bad teams to try and poach as many players and coaches as they can from the contenders.

Such is the case in Seattle, where Mike Macdonald’s 14–3 Seahawks have emerged as the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl behind an explosive offense and Macdonald’s suffocating defensive scheme. Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is already drawing significant interest, with at least five head-coaching interviews scheduled.

But Kubiak isn't the only Seahawks assistant in demand. Today, the Cleveland Browns are interviewing Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde for their head coaching position vacated by the firing of Kevin Stefanski on Monday.

Browns interviewing Seahawks DC Aden Durde for today their head coach opening. pic.twitter.com/rz0tflksaw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2026

Durde's career path is certainly unique. Born in England, he played linebacker in the now-defunct NFL Europe. When that league ceased operations in 2004 he came stateside and spent some time on practice squads for the Panthers and Chiefs. In 2011 he turned his attention to coaching, serving as the defensive coordinator for the London Warriors of the British American Football Association.

In 2014 he took a coaching internship with the Dallas Cowboys through the NFL's fellowship program, and over the next 10 years he made a steady climb through the coaching ranks, focusing mostly on the defensive line while working closely with former Seahawk assistant Dan Quinn, first in Atlanta and then, again, in Dallas.

When Mike Macdonald hired Durde in 2024 to be his first defensive coordinator in Seattle, few would have predicted he'd be getting head coaching looks this soon. After all, he doesn't call the defensive plays in Seattle - Macdonald does.

It feels like this is a bit too early for Durde, but don't count him out. His personality can light up a room and his players and fellow coaches rave about his intellect and ability to teach. Whether it happens this year or not, Aden Durde appears to be on a solid path to becoming the NFL's first ever English-born head coach. It's just a matter of when.

