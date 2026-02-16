Why Seahawks vs. Rams is NFL's Best Rivalry Right Now

The Seattle Seahawks are hoping to remain the NFL's best team in 2026, but they have one team breathing down their necks.

The Los Angeles Rams came up short against the Seahawks in the NFC Championship, and they want revenge in the upcoming season. Two of the three meetings between the NFC West rivals came in the top three of NFL.com's ranking of the 10 best games in the league this season.

The NFC Championship came in at number three, while the Week 16 contest on Thursday Night Football at Lumen Field placed number one. The Seahawks came out on top in both games and needed each victory in order to march to Super Bowl LX.

"Do you like complete mayhem with extremely high stakes? This was the game for you, an instant classic that determined nothing less than the path to the Super Bowl. The game hadeverything. A stellar performance by eventual MVP Matthew Stafford. A wobbly start and redemptive effort by Sam Darnold," NFL.com contributor Judy Battista wrote.

"A furious comeback by the Seahawks, who were dominated by the Rams most of the way but overcame a 16-point deficit in the final nine minutes of regulation, which included a punt return for a touchdown and an impromptu deep dive into the rule book to dissect an insane two-point conversion, in which Darnold's backward pass bounced off's helmet only to be recovered in the end zone.

"Finally, there was a come-from-behind touchdown in overtime, followed by the Seahawks' third successful two-point conversion of the game -- thrown to a player who had just two previous catches on the season.Whew! The Seahawks clinched a playoff berth with the win, moving them closer to claiming the Lombardi Trophy -- and the rest of us got the game of the year."

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Seahawks, Rams Produced Instant Classics This Season

While the Seahawks didn't perform well in the meeting in Los Angeles, it was also an exciting game that came down to the final possession. The Seahawks and Rams definitely kept fans on their toes throughout the season, and it's a big reason why they are the most entertaining rivalry in the league right now.

There are also hidden storylines between the two teams that have evolved over the years. Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV was originally with the Rams for the first three seasons of his career. Now he gets a chance to torment them and make them regret trading him to the Tennessee Titans. Cooper Kupp is also a former member of the Rams, and he just won his second Super Bowl with the Seahawks after Los Angeles told him to move on.

While it may not be the most traditional rivalry, like the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, or the dirtiest rivalry, as referenced with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, it is the new-age matchup that every football fan should enjoy. The product is top-tier, and both teams are arguably the two best in the league.

On top of that, they get to play each other in the same division twice a year and possibly a third in the playoffs, like this past season. While their status at the top may change over the course of the years, both squads are in the middle of their Super Bowl window, and fans should expect more fireworks in 2026.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald greets Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

