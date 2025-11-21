How the Seahawks are a particularly bad matchup for Titans rookie Cam Ward
The Seattle Seahawks will be visiting the Tennessee Titans for their third early kickoff of the 2025 season on Sunday,
What you need to know about the Titans is that they're really bad, coming into Week 12 with a league-worst 1-9 record. If the 2026 NFL draft were held today, they would once again be picking at No. 1 overall.
On the bright side, their current No. 1 pick has demonstrated real talent and a high ceiling this year, and Tennessee is at least starting to be competitive every week, even if they can't buy a win.
As he demonstrated at Washington State and Miami, Cam Ward has a superp arm and a plus ability to throw on the run, but his greatest weakness is the same as any young quarterback: consistent pressure. Unfortunately for Ward, that's exactly what Mike Macdonald's defense does best.
Here's what Brooke Cerosimo at NFL.com wrote about it for this week.
NFL.com on Seahawks-Titans
"The league's worst total and scoring offense against a defense that's allowed 17.6 points per game over the last five contests. Cam Ward's 56.4 passer rating when pressured against a defense with the fourth-highest pressure rate despite blitzing at the second-lowest rate. The list goes on. Interim HC Mike McCoy wants more consistency from his squad, but this matchup screams anything but."
The Titans are also vulnerable against wide receivers, where the Seahawks have the guy who's dominating the entire NFL at this position. Jaxon Smith-Njigba has pushed his lead in the receiving race to 238 yards ahead of the field.
Tennessee also strugges against the run, allowing the 26th most rushing yards in the league (134.7). Seattle's run game has been mostly-consistent this season but they have been trending up in this department. That dynamic should only accelerate as Ken Walker takes over as a true RB1.
Add it all up and you have a very serious mismatch. It would be embarrassing for the Seahawks to win by less than a touchdown.
