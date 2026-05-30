Seahawks Post-June 1 Cut Candidates: Who Could Be a Salary Cap Casualty?

The process is well underway for the Seattle Seahawks to prepare for the upcoming 2026 NFL Season. The Seahawks are in the middle of OTAs with another set of practices set for the week. This past set of practices might be the last time the entire roster, or most of the players, get under one roof.

June 1st is the new timeline for some guaranteed contracts to follow, while others aren’t as protected. While the Seahawks are in a good situation with the salary cap, some surprising players might be surprising cuts once June 1st comes around.

Guard Christian Haynes

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks guard Christian Haynes (64) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Some offensive players who will have 100% of the guaranteed money returned to the Seahawks if they are cut on or after June 1st. Among them is offensive tackle Amari Kight, who would save all $1.005 million if he were cut. The Seahawks might be more strategic with their player cuts. They would have to cut players who would not only save the team some money but would also free up a roster spot for a more reliable young player. One candidate like that would be guard Christian Haynes.

Haynes is entering into year three of his four-year, $5.8 million rookie deal with the Seahawks. While Haynes is young and experienced, he has been one of the more disappointing players when it is his time to shine or simply providing a few snaps at center. If he were cut in favor of a more prominent young player to place in the second-team offensive line, the Seahawks would save about $1.322 million this season and $1.5.86 million next offseason. Haynes would only have a dead salary cap hit of $260,048 this season and next offseason.

Linebacker Patrick O’Connell

Tennessee quarterback Cam Ward (1) is tackled short of the goal line by Seattle linebackers Uchenna Nwosu (7) and Patrick O'Connell (52) during their game at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There will be difficult cuts by every team this offseason. The Seahawks might make a surprising cut at the linebacker corps early with Patrick O’Connell. Seattle has several contenders who will get one of the likely four middle linebacker spots. With Ernest Jones IV, Drake Thomas and Tyrice Knight, that just leaves one likely player to take that final mike position. O’Connell, Chazz Surratt, and Chris Paul Jr. are going to fight for that final spot.

O’Connell is in the final year of a two-year deal where he is set to make $1.145 million this season. If the Seahawks cut him, they would have all that money, and the spot would go to Surratt or Paul to contend for the roster position. O’Connell did well in the nine games played last season, but Surratt is more experienced and has shown signs of immediate improvement since arriving in Seattle.

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