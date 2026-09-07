Seahawks Provide Ty Okada and Nick Emmanwori Injury Updates, Plus Many Others

We’ve got some more injury updates for the season opener in two days, and while we won’t be getting any official designations quite yet, it’s still valuable information. Both teams have significant players at less than 100%, which means we may have some unknowns until just before kickoff. However, let’s learn what we can from this particular report.

Seattle Seahawks Still Thin On The Back-End

There was one push in the right direction for Seattle this week. Anthony Bradford (knee) was upgraded to full, meaning he should be ready to roll. A.J. Barner (oblique), Julian Neal (quad), and Emanuel Wilson (hamstring) remained full participants too. Tory Horton (hamstring) and Josh Jones (knee) maintained limited status, so a bit of mystery there.

Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately, the Seahawks did not get the movement they wanted on their injured safeties today. Nick Emmanwori (ankle) remains limited, although I suspect his absence is a foregone conclusion at this point. The real problem is Ty Okada (hamstring) was out entirely, leaving the chances of him playing Wednesday looking rather low. That’s a problem.

Drake Maye is among the elite deep-ball throwers in the game right now. When you’re playing against him, you probably want your safeties to be on the field and ready to go. Right now, it looks like the Seahawks will be making at least one practice squad promotion so they can have a second starter on the back line, which is not preferable. But there’s still time.

New England Patriots Get Mixed News

New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) walks to practice for training camp at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The good news for the Patriots is that DT Christian Barmore (knee) was listed as a full participant in practice today, which practically assures his availability for the game. One of their most valuable players on defense, Barmore is a must-have for the team if they want to pull the upset. It looks as if yesterday’s DNP was more for rest than anything else.

The bad news is RB TreVeyon Henderson (ankle), the second year running back who posted over 1,100 scrimmage yards last season, has missed practice yet again. He is traveling with the team, which means his absence is not yet set in stone, but at this point I’d certainly bet against it. Backup IOL Ben Brown (knee) is officially out, not traveling to the game.

The real unknown for the Patriots right now, of course, isn’t injury related, as Christian Gonzalez continues to make passive-aggressive digs at the team for not extending him. His absence would be truly devastating to New England, and while it looks like he’s making the trip to Seattle, his answers when asked about his status for the game remain difficult to decipher.

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