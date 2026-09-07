Signs Point to Nick Emmanwori Missing Seattle Seahawks Opener vs. Patriots

The Seattle Seahawks begin their title defense in just two days as they face the New England Patriots on Wednesday night. The Week 1 showdown will draw plenty of eyes, especially since it's a rematch of Super Bowl LX, which Seattle won over New England 29-13.

It's going to be a challenge for the Seahawks, especially since the Patriots added two dangerous players at wideout in A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs. Those two would present problems even if Seattle was at full strength, but that's not the case.

The Seahawks are dealing with injuries in the secondary and Gregg Bell of The News Tribune says that signs are pointing to safety Nick Emmanwori sitting out the opener. As Bell writes, that means Mike Macdonald would be without a versatile chess piece, which he uses to create major issues for opposing offenses.

Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Signs are the key piece the Seahawks defense uses to check-mate offenses may not be on the board week one," Bell wrote. "Nick Emmanwori was a limited participant in practice Sunday. The Seahawks issued their first participation and injury report of the season, three days before Seattle hosts the New England Patriots Wednesday in the NFL kickoff game at Lumen Field."

Bell quoted linebacker Ernest Brown, who said Emmanwori is a difference-maker, but added that the Seahawks are "focused on who’s out there, who’s available right now."

Emmanwori had been dealing with an ankle injury all offseason and wound up needing surgery. He had arthroscopic surgery on his right ankle in July, which put the start of his second season in doubt. We saw him making progress during the HBO series Hard Knocks, but in the end, it appears as though he might still need more time.

Seattle has more injury concerns at safety

Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To make matters more concerning, Ty Okada popped up in the injury report as well for Seattle. The fourth-year safety is dealing with a hamstring issue and missed Sunday's practice.

Okada is set to replace Coby Bryant, who was a fixture in the secondary last season but signed with the Chicago Bears in free agency. Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2023 out of Montana State, Okada developed into a solid contributor and is coming off a breakout campaign.

Seattle went thin at the cornerback position, expecting Okada to play a major role. With this latest development, they brought back D'Anthony Bell to the practice squad and are likely to elevate him and at least one other safety before they face New England.

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