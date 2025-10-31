Seahawks rookies Grey Zabel, Nick Emmanwori earn major midseason honors
Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season got underway last night as the Baltimore Ravens toyed with the Miami Dolphins, 28-6, at South Florida.
The Seattle Seahawks, tied with the Los Angeles Rams for the best record in the NFC West at 5-2, return to action on Sunday night after a week off. Mike Macdonald’s club faces the Washington Commanders in Landover.
Earlier this week, Josh Edwards of CBS Sports presented his 2025 midseason NFL all-rookie team. Seattle’s first two picks in April’s draft were given a spot on the club.
Let’s start with left guard Grey Zabel, the 18th overall selection from North Dakota State. “The Seahawks have been better in pass protection this season,” explained Edwards, “but worse in run blocking. Grey Zabel gives them a level of competency they had been missing at the position in recent years. Zabel has not allowed a sack this season, per TruMedia.”
In seven games this season, the Seahawks have allowed only nine sacks—all on quarterback Sam Darnold. In 17 contests in 2024, Macdonald’s club surrendered 54 quarterback traps—tied for the third-most in the league.
On the other side of the ball, second-rounder Nick Emmanwori also made Edwards’s team. “Nick Emmanwori is an unorthodox player in Mike Macdonald's scheme,” said Edwards, “so it was difficult to pinpoint one position for him to fulfill on the team. His ability to move around pre-snap and utilize his length in passing lanes leads to productivity regardless of where he lines up.”
The former University of South Carolina standout has played in just four games, with two starts. He’s racked up 17 tackles (3 for losses) and a pair of passes defensed.
You get the sense the best is yet to come for both of these young performers.
