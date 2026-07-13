The NFL is constantly changing with new teams and faces of the league. One thing is for certain: the quarterback position is still one of the most important decisions in all of sports. All 32 NFL teams need a qualified starting quarterback in order to have any amount of success. The Seattle Seahawks have more than a capable starting quarterback; they have a reliable star in Sam Darnold.

In just one season with the Seahawks, Darnold led the offense to become the third-best scoring offense in the league and helped lead the team to their second Super Bowl title in franchise history. Darnold was left just out of ESPN Jeremy Fowler’s top quarterback going into the 2026 NFL Season as voted by NFL executives, coaches and scouts. He does, however, appear to be named one of the best quarterbacks just outside of the top ten.

How Darnold has Earned the Respect from his Peers

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; NBC Sports host Maria Taylor interviews Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) as he celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Among the players who made the list are proven quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Matthew Stafford. Darnold is also behind other highly talented quarterbacks who have been quality playmakers, who were drafted high. These quarterbacks include Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Drake Maye, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Jared Goff and Caleb Williams. Darnold had to take a hard reset in his career after the first five seasons with the New York Jets and the Carolina Panthers.

It wasn’t until 2023 with the San Francisco 49ers and 2024 with the Minnesota Vikings that Darnold could properly develop under an NFL-caliber coaching staff. In the last two seasons, Darnold has become one of the NFL’s most productive and efficient quarterbacks. In the last two regular seasons, he was 28-6 as the starting quarterback for the Vikings and Seahawks, completing 66.9% of his passes for 8.367 yards, 60 touchdowns and 26 interceptions.

Darnold was excellent in Seattle’s Super Bowl LX run as he completed 61.5% of his passes for 672 yards, five touchdowns and no turnovers. He has been praised by NFL personnel for his last two seasons and his Super Bowl composure. Another personnel member highlights Darnold’s composure and playing to his strengths, which are his arm strength and his discipline, while also mentioning that he can be a dangerous playmaker on the ground.

How He Should Have Cracked into the Top Ten

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some NFL personnel believe Darnold should be considered a top-ten quarterback based on his tremendous talent, production in the last two years, Super Bowl run, his discipline, and, finally, his redemption arc. Of the quarterbacks in the top ten list, five have actually appeared in the Super Bowl and only Mahomes and Stafford have won a title. Other players, like Dak Prescott, Herbert, Jackson, and Williams, have been explosive during the regular season, but have yet to validate their success as Darnold has this past postseason.

Darnold did have the Dark Side Defense to back him and the incredible that the Seahawks have built around, but he has been just as impressive. Throughout the 2025 regular season , Darnold was criticized for his 20 turnovers, but in the playoffs, he was clutch and didn’t turn the ball over. When the defense struggled in the NFC Championship Game, it was Darnold and star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba that led the Seahawks to a 31-27 home win.

Darnold has the momentum and full confidence of the Seahawks going into the 2026 season to take control of the offense. He has validated himself by showing that he is capable of playing at an elite level in clutch moments, which is more than what some regular-season/fantasy football heroes have demonstrated. Darnold might not be a top-ten player now, but he will likely be on the list at the end of the upcoming season.

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