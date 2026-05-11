Bears vs. Seahawks Is Perfect Season Opener

The NFL is getting ready for its biggest event since the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft. The league is slowly announcing some of the biggest matchups and primetime games for the upcoming season. The only two things we know about the 2026 schedule for the Seattle Seahawks are the opponents and that they will open the season on Wednesday, September 9.

There is a lot of talk about who the first team will be that the Seahawks will play in Week 1. It won’t be the San Francisco 49ers or the Los Angeles Rams due to their game in Australia on Thursday Night Football. The New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys, who are both home opponents for the Seahawks, will meet on Sunday Night Football in Week 1. That leaves five eligible teams. While there is a good case for some of the teams on the schedule, none make a better matchup right now than the Seahawks hosting the Chicago Bears.

Why the Chicago Bears are the Perfect Week 1 Opponent

Dec 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) is tackled after a run against the Chicago Bears during the third quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images | Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs, the Los Angeles Chargers, and the New England Chiefs make convincing cases to be the Week 1 opponent for the Seahawks, but the Bears would be the most exciting. The Patriots are coming off the 29-13 loss to the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX. Meanwhile, the Chiefs will be without quarterback Patrick Mahomes II for a portion of the season while he recovers from a torn ACL.

The Bears, on the other hand, are more confident following their 2025 season, winning the NFC North after finishing last in 2024. Chicago is feeling confident in the development of quarterback Caleb Williams, their offense, and has made several defensive additions during the offseason. One of them is former Seahawks safety Coby Bryant, who signed with the Bears on a three-year, $40 million deal. He will be a factor in the revenge game against this new Seahawks team.

Chicago finished the 2025 season as the No. 3 seed in the NFC and was close to upsetting the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round. This past season was the Bears’ third time in 15 seasons they’ve won more than 10 games. This Bears team is hungry for a Super Bowl title, especially since the NFC North and the NFC are vulnerable. Both Seattle and Chicago can make a statement with their performance on opening night.

When Should We Know the Week 1 Matchup

Feb 11, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) interacts with fans during the Super Bowl LX World Champions parade in downtown Seattle. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Each day, the NFL releases more games before the official release of the NFL schedules on Thursday. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter was talking to Pat McAfee about some of the games being announced early. Monday was the Week 1 Sunday Night Football game between the Giants and the Cowboys. Schefter also said that Wednesday will be the International Series games, where the Seahawks might or might not be one of the teams playing outside of the United States.

Schefter also speculated that Wednesday could be the day we know the Seahawks’ opponent in their season-opener. He, along with many other insiders, believes the Bears should be the team the Seahawks will face. Regardless of when the Week 1 matchup releases, a battle between young, rising teams like the Seahawks and the Bears should be one of the biggest games in Week 1 and the 2026 season.

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