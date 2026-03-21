It has been a difficult offseason for the Seattle Seahawks as they lost some star players. The Seahawks re-signed a couple of stars and key role players and signed some new additions to the team. This is all for the front office to keep their salary cap at a reasonable rate. One of the biggest reasons is to make two of their best young players, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and cornerback Devon Witherspoon, happy and secure.

JSN and Witherspoon are Taken Care of by the Seahawks

The Seahawks made it official that the team has exercised the fifth-year options for JSN and Witherspoon. Both players are coming off their third-year of their fourth-year rookie deal, which includes a fifth-year option. The Seahawks make the moves early as JSN becomes one of the most explosive receivers in the league. On the other side of the field, Witherspoon is one of the few players in the league to be named to a Pro Bowl in all three years.

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