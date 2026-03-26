When To Expect Devon Witherspoon’s Extension With the Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are back at the top of the NFL's storylines after making star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba the richest paid wide receiver in NFL history. JSN and the Seahawks agreed to a four-year, $168.6 million deal on top of the two remaining years on his rookie deal.

The reigning Offensive Player of the Year has created a ripple effect that will impact the Seahawks and the rest of the league. The ripple fits the Seahawks first with fellow 2023 NFL Draft mate and star Devon Witherspoon.

Seahawks have Plans for Devon Witherspoon and his Extension

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (center right) forces a fumble by New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Shortly before the Seahawks gave JSN one of the richest non-quarterback contracts in NFL history, the team exercised the fifth-year option on him and Witherspoon. Although JSN secured his luxurious contract first, the Seahawks also plan to extend Witherspoon's contract.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter joined Seattle Sports' Wyman & Bob to talk about JSN, the effects of his extensions, and how it will impact Witherspoon. Schefter gave his best guess of when it will be Witherspoon's turn for his extension.

"They're going to want to get a deal done with Devon Witherspoon done, I would imagine they get done sometime before or during training camp, and he'll be in Seattle for a long period of time."

What Could Be Witherspoon’s Extension be Worth?

Nov 19, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) moves in to held sack Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the 1st quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The Seahawks need the deal done with Witherspoon sooner rather than later because next offseason, there is pressure to get quarterback Sam Darnold and defensive tackle Byron Murphy II done. The following offseason, the Seahawks have to think about slot cornerback Nick Emmanwori and left guard Grey Zabell.

General manager John Schneider has to think about other cornerbacks that could reset the market at the cornerback position. Trent McDuffie already reset the top of the list of cornerbacks with the Los Angeles Rams as he now averages $31 per year. The next two highest-paid corners are Ahmad Gardner and Derek Stingley Jr. at over $30 million per year. The highest-paid cornerback is Jaycee Horn at $25 million.

Witherspoon is one of the most efficient lockdown corners in the league, can play outside and slot cornerback, has been to the Pro-Bowl in all three years in the league, and, finally, is a Super Bowl champion. There is a discussion that he might be somewhere between $32-to-$35 million per year to reset the market.

The NFL Salary Cap will continue increasing, and more players will ask for more money. It's best for Schneider and the front to get the young stars locked up to long-term deals and figure out the salary cap situation from there. They won't pay every player like this, especially some of the older players.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter