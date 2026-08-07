Seahawks Sign Former Bears LB for Training Camp Depth

The Seattle Seahawks continue the process of establishing an identity with their roster this upcoming season. Part of that process is continuing to alter the roster matching head coach Mike Macdonald’s vision.

The Seahawks’ bottom half of the roster seems like a revolving door of players getting signed to the team, but another player getting waived. Seattle signed former Chicago Bears and Houston Texans linebacker Power Echols while also waiving Joseph Vaughn.

Seahawks Add Echols Powers to the Roster

Oct 12, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. (2) attempts to catche the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Power Echols (23) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Echols is the latest addition of players that the Seahawks are taking a chance on. These players are formerly undrafted and haven’t had much of a chance to make an impression on another team. The Seahawks, however, are willing to give any player a chance to compete and crush expectations. Linebacker Drake Thomas, safety Ty Okada and wide receiver Jake Bobo are former undrafted players who have become starters or key role players.

Echols was a high-volume defender and leader with the North Carolina Tar Heels. He was a three-year starter for the Tar Heels and a team captain. In his final three seasons at the collegiate level, Echols accumulated 282 total tackles, 174 solo tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, nine pass breakups, three interceptions and three forced fumbles.

He was praised during his draft process as a durable and productive defender. He is capable in the middle of the field for man and press-coverage plays and possesses the ability to read plays early. His biggest weakness is his lack of huge impact plays, explosiveness and shifting when making changes of directions in coverages.

He doesn’t need to be the explosive playmaker across the practice field. Echols needs to be a capable playmaker when he steps on the field and be a reliable special teams player.

Joseph Vaughn Waived

The Seahawks made roster room for Echols by waiving Vaughn. Seattle signed Vaughn less than a week ago in a similar move to the move with Echols. The front office waived Ja’Markis Weston to make room for Vaughn. This is an example of the revolving door the team has for players at the bottom half of the roster. If a player doesn’t fit with the team’s scheme or has been a poor performer in consecutive practices, the front office will make the final move.

Vaughn has a chance to make a good impression with another team during the preseason portion of camps. Only one preseason game has been played, which gives him several opportunities to develop himself and try to make the practice squad roster. This player rotation means that Echols has to be consistent and impress the Seahawks early, as he is starting from the bottom of the roster.

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