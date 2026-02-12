3 Seahawks Futures Contract Players Who Could be Next Jake Bobo

What makes the Seattle Seahawks special is their diverse and talented roster. There are always opportunities for young and or unproven players to step up and not only make a name for themselves but to elevate their status on the team.

The Seahawks found a player like that in wide receiver Jake Bobo a few years ago during training camp. Since then, Bobo has worked his way up the ranks to become one of the most consistent role pass-catchers on the team.

On Thursday, the Seahawks signed 15 players to future contracts, who were on their practice squad to end the season. They get an early chance to validate their potential and raise their role on the team.

Jamie Sheriff – linebacker

Sheriff is coming off his second season, all with the Seahawks. He has a big career playing at a junior college before transferring to South Alabama to become a star.

Sheriff took advantage of the opportunity to get reps in an NFL game after multiple plagued the Seahawks before and during the 30-22 Week 12 road win over the Tennessee Titans. He played 15 special reps while making a solo tackle.

With the Seahawks likely to lose some edge rushers to free agency, players like Sheriff could find their way to the field. He will have the opportunity through an entire offseason under star edge rushers DeMarcus Lawrence and Derick Hall.

Ricky White III – wide receiver

White is the only player on this list who has been drafted. The Seahawks drafted White in the seventh round, 238th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He had two huge seasons with the UNLV Rebels as an offensive and special teams player.

The Seahawks love versatile players and want to see what they can provide. White has explosive speed, great hands, deep-route running, and special teams contributions.

While he has different playing attributes than someone like Bobo, he is still effective. The Seahawks are also determined to make every player from their draft classes work.

Maxen Hook – safety

Of all the players that have the closest characteristics to Bobo is Maxen Hook, a former undrafted player from a non-power five college. Hook is a former first-team All-MAC player and a third-team All-MAC player in his freshman season.

The Seahawks have some tough decisions to make regarding safeties hitting free agency, like Coby Bryant and Ty Okada. It could be 50/50 for the Seahawks to potentially sign Bryant to a big contract. Okada, another former undrafted safety, could be an easy player for the Seahawks.

Hook is a player who could see his role rise due to some of the players who might leave the team. He could also be the next Okada and find his way on the field.

