Seahawks signing son of NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice
The Seattle Seahawks added to their wide receiver room today, signing Brenden Rice to their practice squad.
Seattle also signed RB Velus Jones and released TE Marshall Lang and CB Mike Reid in a series of corresponding moves.
Rice, son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the seventh round (225th overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft. Despite projections for a mid-round pick, he dropped to the final pick of the draft and was the 32nd receiver selected.
Brenden Rice led USC with 12 receiving touchdowns in 2023. While at USC, Rice spent two seasons catching passes from Caleb Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
In his rookie season with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024, Rice played in only three games and had zero receiving yards, mostly contributing on special teams.
On August 26, 2025, Rice was waived by the Chargers as part of final roster cuts.
On November 4, 2025, Rice signed with the New England Patriots' practice squad. Rice was released by the Patriots on November 11, and now joins Seattle's practice squad just one week later.
The Seahawks are dealing with several injuries to wide receivers at the moment, including Dareke Young (quad), who is on IR, and Tory Horton (shin), who recently missed Seattle's road game versus the Rams.
Last week, the Seahawks also placed practice squad receiver Tyrone Broden on IR. Rice will in effect take Broden's place as the next man up on the practice squad, but the move is likely no more than depth maintenance at the position. Seattle's WR core of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, and the recently acquired Rashid Shaheed remain the starters for now.
Rice will seek to impress on the practice squad and earn a chance to replace Jake Bobo or Cody White on the depth chart as a second string receiver.
