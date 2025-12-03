Seahawks release Jerry Rice's son and former University of Washington star RB

Three carries. Six yards. One swift exit.

Former local star Myles Gaskin's stay with the Seattle Seahawks was short and not all that sweet.

Gaskin, the former University of Washington star, was waived Tuesday by the Seahawks, just two days after making a cameo appearance in garbage time in last Sunday's shutout victory of the Minnesota Vikings. Additionally, the team also released from the practice squad center Doug Kramer and receiver Brenden Rice, son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice.

Seattle signed outside linebacker Ja'Markis Weston.

An undrafted rookie out of Florida, Weston initially signed with the New York Jets and played in three games before being waived Nov. 22.

Gaskin was promoted last week as an emergency backup to Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet when No. 3 back George Holani went on injured reserve. Late last week, however, the Seahawks signed veteran former Pro Bowl runner Cam Akers, making Gaskin expendable. If he clears waivers, Gaskin could very well end back on the practice squad.

As for Rice, he has yet to catch a pass in the NFL. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 7th round in 204 and appeared in three games. In 2025 he has now spent a week on both the practice squads of the New England Patriots and Seahawks without a promotion to the active roster.

Jerry Rice is the NFL's all-time leader in catches, yards and touchdowns.

Brenden Rice | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

