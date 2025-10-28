Seahawks urged to make crucial addition to defense
It was a great Week 8 as the Seattle Seahawks (5-2) were on a bye, and they still managed to take the top spot of the NFC West Division. The Seahawks look to be one of the leading teams for not only the divisional title, but also a chance at the top of the NFC, thanks to an impressive set of wins.
The Seahawks are highly efficient on both sides of the ball, but the numbers they’ve produced and the elite play in clutch moments show this defense is the catalyst to the team’s success. Going into Week 9, the Seahawks possess the seventh-ranked scoring defense in the league (19.4 points allowed per game) and the top-ranked rush defense in the league (75.7 rushing yards allowed per game).
There are areas the Seahawks can still improve this season, especially against talented passing offenses. Seattle allows an average of 230.1 passing yards per game, which is 18th in the league. Many of the problems have been from the loss of star slot cornerback Devon Witherspoon (knee) and safety Julian Love (hamstring) to injuries.
While the Seahawks’ other players in the secondary have stepped up, there is still a concern about depth. This is an area that NFL analyst Kevin Patra considers the biggest priority to address before the 2025 NFL Trade Deadline on Nov. 4.
Rookie safety Nick Emmawori, former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick, and former undrafted safety Ty Okada have been filling in for the injured star defensive backs. The issue remains that the Seahawks need more support. When cornerback Riq Woolen was set to be out for the Week 6 road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Seahawks signed veteran Shaquill Griffin off the practice squad to start.
The Seahawks are likely to return to full health in the secondary once they return from the bye week for their Week 9 home matchup against the Washington Commanders. There is still the issue that Witherspoon and Love might not be 100% on Sunday Night Football. Witherspoon has only played two games, while Love has played three games. It would be comforting to know there is a reliable replacement if one of the starters suffers an injury or gets subbed out.
It has been a near-quiet NFL Trade Deadline on the NFC side. The Los Angeles Rams are the only team to make a trade during the season to improve their roster. The Rams traded for cornerback Roger McCreary and a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft from the Tennessee Titans, and only gave up a conditional fifth-round pick.
If the Seahawks feel their lack of depth in the secondary will be a reason their defensive production drops, they may need to reach out to the league's bottom-tier teams. New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor or New York Jets cornerback Michael Carter II could be serious options for Seattle to go for before the Trade Deadline passes.
