Seahawks Week 5 Snap Counts: Lineup Healthiest it's Been in 2026

The Seattle Seahawks are licking their wounds after a gut-wrenching 32-29 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5, ending a two-game win streak against their bitter NFC West rivals.

Seattle is now 3-2, the same record it had at this time last year before going 11-1 over its final 12 regular-season games and ultimately winning the Super Bowl. A repeat of that result, of course, isn’t guaranteed, as the Seahawks have a ton of work to do to become a championship-level team.

In terms of snap counts, not a ton changed from Week 4. A few players continue to see more usage as the season goes on, while others are seeing less as starters return from injury. Head coach Mike Macdonald continues to expect a lot from his defensive secondary and the unit’s leaders, while the splits change weekly on offense.

Here’s a look at the Seahawks’ offensive and defensive snap counts from their loss to the 49ers.

* All snap count statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference

Offense

Oct 11, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) dives and extends the ball toward the first down marker along the sideline against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LG Grey Zabel (63; 100%), LT Charles Cross (63; 100%), C Jalen Sundell (63; 100%), RT Abraham Lucas (63; 100%), QB Sam Darnold (63; 100%), TE AJ Barner (60; 95%), WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (53; 84%), WR Cooper Kupp (51; 81%), RB Emanuel Wilson (37; 59%), RG Christian Haynes (33; 52%), G Beau Stephens (30; 48%), WR Rashid Shaheed (29; 46%), RB George Holani (26; 41%), TE Eric Saubert (22; 35%), TE Elijah Arroyo (20; 32%), WR Tory Horton (11; 17%); FB Brady Russell (6; 10%)

The offensive line is once again stable outside of right guard. Haynes and Stephens continue to split snaps there while Anthony Bradford is out with an injury.

Barner saw his most snaps of any game this season, but he still only had three catches for 20 yards. Saubert and Arroyo also saw increased usage, as the Seahawks relied heavily on their tight ends.

Smith-Njigba still carried a heavy workload despite an ankle injury. The Seahawks superstar managed to push through it to still play the vast majority of snaps. Seattle’s running back split was about the same as in Week 4, leaning heavily toward Wilson. Macdonald doesn’t have much flexibility with rushers currently, so it should stay similar until Zach Charbonnet returns.

Shaheed surprisingly saw his fewest snaps of the season, despite it seeming like he was beginning to work into his role in the offense. That may be the biggest surprise of the week.

Defense

Oct 11, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safeties Nick Emmanwori (3) and Ty Okada (39) tackle San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (5) during the second half at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LB Ernest Jones IV (60; 100%), CB Josh Jobe (60; 100%), CB Devon Witherspoon (59; 98%), S Julian Love (58; 97%), DB/LB Nick Emmanwori (56; 93%), S Ty Okada (56; 93%), LB Drake Thomas (46; 77%), DL Leonard Williams (44; 73%), DL Byron Murphy II (41; 68%), OLB Uchenna Nwosu (40; 67%), OLB DeMarcus Lawrence (39; 65%), DL Jarran Reed (31; 52%), OLB Derick Hall (25; 42%), OLB Dante Fowler Jr. (9; 15%), DT Brandon Pili (8; 13%), CB Trevon Diggs (8; 13%), DL Mike Morris (7; 12%), DL Rylie Mills (5; 8%), CB Nehemiah Pritchett (4; 7%), S Rodney Thomas II (2; 3%), LB Tyrice Knight (2; 3%)

Jones, Josh, Witherspoon and Love all playing almost every snap is expected. Those are four of the team’s schematic and spiritual leaders, and Macdonald is going to keep them on the field as much as he can.

As for Emmanwori, he’s now fully ramped up from his offseason ankle surgery and is seeing a full share of work. Okada didn’t have a pitch count in his first game of the season coming off of injury, so that’s a good sign for his health moving forward.

The defensive line split has been about the same all season, and Williams playing 73% of the snaps despite coming out of Week 4 with an injury is a very good sign. Pili, Mills and Morris are the only defensive linemen who have their snap counts fluctuate with each game.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter