Seahawks Wide Receiver Position Will Be Hot-Button Issue By July

After releasing Tyler Lockett and trading DK Metcalf last season, the Seattle Seahawks were rather thin at the wide receiver position. Even the addition of veteran Cooper Kupp didn't give them much depth, which is why they wound up trading for Rashid Shaheed at the deadline.

Both Shaheed and Kupp had their moments, although Shaheed's were primarily in the return game. Kupp finished with 47 receptions for 593 yards and two touchdowns while Shaheed had 15 catches for 188 yards in nine games.

The aerial attack was reliant on Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who recorded a league-high 1,793 receiving yards with 10 touchdowns on 119 receptions. He wound up winning the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award, and will keep the offense moving in 2026. That doesn't mean the position overall won't be a key topic during training camp, because the depth concerns remain.

Will Rashid Shaheed live up to his contract?

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed catches a pass against Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The biggest talking point will center around Shaheed, who signed a three-year, $51 million extension this offseason. That's a lot of money for a player who didn't stand out on offense after arriving, but the Seahawks know he's capable of putting up better numbers.

Shaheed proved as much during his time with the New Orleans Saints. His best season was in 2023 when he had 46 receptions for 719 yards and five touchdowns. This past season, he was off to another hot start with the Saints, and even with his modest numbers in Seattle, he had 59 catches for 687 yards and two touchdowns on the year.

The question now is whether he can find similar success in an offense that's expected to lean heavily on the run. If so, this topic will become a non-factor quickly. If not, there will be plenty of criticism for his contract, which will join the ongoing criticism for Kupp's deal.

Seahawks could lean on youth in 2026

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tory Horton celebrates a touchdown against the Washington Commanders. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Even with Kupp and Shaheed on the roster, the Seahawks are going to attempt to get a couple of their younger wideouts involved in the game plan.

Second-year player Tory Horton is one to watch after he picked up five touchdowns on just 13 receptions as a rookie. This year, sixth-round pick Emmanuel Henderson is a name to watch as a young player who can provide a spark.

JSN will, of course, lead the way, but the Seahawks need someone to step up and deliver behind him. Figuring that out during training camp will be key, and it will be a hot-button topic throughout the summer.

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