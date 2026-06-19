One Seahawks Contract That Will Age Poorly in 2026

The Seattle Seahawks proved they made the right call last offseason when they traded away two of their biggest names on offense. Quarterback Geno Smith was sent to the Las Vegas Raiders and wide receiver DK Metcalf was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sam Darnold replaced Smith and proved to be an upgrade. With Metcalf gone, Jaxon Smith-Njigba was able to shine as their WR1 and won the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award. He also earned a massive extension, signing a four-year, $168 million deal. More importantly, they helped lead the way as Seattle won the second Super Bowl in franchise history.

While they deserve all the praise in the world for those moves, not every decision general manager John Schneider made in 2025 paid off. The biggest example is the free agent deal he gave to veteran wideout Cooper Kupp.

The former Los Angeles Rams star was a stud during his prime, even leading the league in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdown receptions in 2021 when the Rams won the Super Bowl. However, he hasn't been the same player since then and has struggled to stay healthy.

Seahawks didn't get what they paid for in 2025

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp runs after a catch against the Atlanta Falcons. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Despite this, Seattle signed Kupp to a three-year, $45 million deal. He then recorded just 47 receptions for 593 yards and two touchdowns. That was the lowest reception and yardage total for Kupp since his second season in the league, which was 2018. He also only played in eight games that year and still had 40 catches for 566 yards and six touchdowns.

Seattle even had to look for outside help during the season, sending a fourth and fifth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for Rashid Shaheed. He helped as a return man more than anything, but the Seahawks expect him to do more as a receiver this year after signing him to a three-year, $51 million deal.

Cooper Kupp wasn't a lock to make the roster in 2026

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp leaves the field after defeating the Los Angeles Rams. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

With Shaheed being extended, there was talk throughout the offseason that Kupp could be a salary cap casualty. In February, he was still on the team which triggered a clause in his contract that made $9 million of his salary guaranteed.

That meant Kupp would return for a second season in Seattle and would do so with a cap hit of $17.47 million which is the fourth-highest on the roster. When it comes to pay for production, that's one of the worst deals in the league.

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