Seahawks' Julian Love has a Clear Preference for Lumen Field

The new ownership of the Seattle Seahawks will be putting the final touches on their acquisition of the franchise next month, right before the first preseason game in Lumen Field. So, realistically, there won’t be enough time to make any significant changes before the Seahawks start playing home games. But here’s something they should think about in the future.

During the recent World Cup games played in Lumen, there were some changes made to accommodate the specific needs of the tournament. Most notable of the changes were the utilization of a natural grass pitch, placed on top of the artificial turf. Obviously, a temporary setup that will be swapped back shortly, but some people would prefer it stick around.

Julian Love Sounds Off

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Julian Love, starting safety for the Seahawks, made his beliefs known on X yesterday afternoon. And while he’s just one player out of many on the team, his take is not uncommon among NFL players. “Natural grass isn’t out of reach. Prioritizing players shouldn’t be either! We’re #WorthTheCost.” Simply put, he thinks the grass should be here to stay.

Love’s been around for awhile, and has had the opportunity to play on grass and turf plenty in his career. He knows what he likes. And it’s not hard to understand why. On grass, there’s more natural shock absorption, and far more give, which reduces the rate of non-contact injuries that can take months or years away from an athlete. But don’t just take Love’s word for it.

Vox Populi, Vox Dei

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) and linebacker Jordyn Brooks (56) after making a reception during the first quarter. | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

According to the NFL Players Association, there is a 69% higher rate of non-contact foot and ankle injuries on turf when compared to natural grass. Again, these aren’t the business-as-usual injuries, like shoulder dislocations or a finger sprain. We’re talking about torn ligaments and tendons, the kind of thing that can derail a career.

So there should be no mystery as to why, according to the same Player Association, 92% of players prefer natural grass over turf. While some debate can be had over which surface feels better superficially, those conclusive injury statistics would certainly sway a vast majority of players. Turf is cheaper and easier to maintain, but the players clearly want grass.

A Bold Statement

Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love (20) walks off field prior to a game against the Chicago Bears. | Talia Sprague-Imagn Images

Vinod Khosla and his group are confirming their purchase of the team in late August. He inherits a great team and great organization playing in a great stadium. He also inherits a fanbase that had grown somewhat attached to the previous owner, given that her ownership had resulted in a super bowl title, and might want to think about ways to endear himself to them.

Not only would making a switch to grass in Lumen, regardless of expense and difficulty, prove that the new group values winning and putting the best possible product forward, it would also feel like a vote of confidence in the stadium. Swapping to grass would imply the organization is committed to Lumen for the foreseeable future, and there won’t be new stadium drama.

And given how competitive the NFL is when it comes to attracting players, being able to offer them a grass field would be a notable advantage. Given the Seahawks may be about to have to battle against an incoming millionaire’s tax that may act as a deterrence to free agents, it can only be a good idea to provide something that 92% of them say they want.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter