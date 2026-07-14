Why Seahawks DB Nick Emmanwori Is Already the Steal of the 2025 NFL Draft

Seattle Seahawks defensive back Nick Emmanwori is looking to prove that his rookie year wasn't a fluke in 2026.

The No. 35 overall pick from the 2025 NFL Draft made his presence known in his rookie season, recording 81 tackles while making 11 starts for the Seahawks. Emmanwori finished second in the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year voting to Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger, which is a sign that he probably should've gone higher in the draft. NFL Draft On SI expert Justin Melo agrees.

"It's a little early to be discussing 2025 NFL Draft steals, as this list could look significantly different next offseason. For now, it's safe to assume Nick Emmanwori was a massive steal at No. 35 overall. The versatile Emmanwori helped the Seattle Seahawks win Super Bowl 60 while being a versatile weapon for Mike Macdonald," Melo wrote.

Nick Emmanwori Could Be 2025's Biggest Draft Steal

Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's only been one season, so the full story has yet to be written on this draft class and what they can produce. Emmanwori probably would have gone in the first round had scouts and experts had the knowledge from the 2025 season a year ago.

Emmanwori was getting attention from some teams picking in the latter part of the first round last year, but the fact that he slid to the second round made the Seahawks very happy, which is why they traded up to get him. His teammates are also thrilled to have him on their side instead of the other team.

"Nick can be the best of all of us," safety Julian Love said back in December via team reporter John Boyle.

"Obviously, we're not 6-3, can run and jump and can bend, all that stuff. From the jump, I think Mike did a great job of just introducing him to small concepts at once. He's not trying to make him learn all these things. He's like, 'Hey, learn this, rep it, now you can learn this, learn this and this.' So now, even if he's not perfect on the field, he just flies around and can make plays just because he is a special player."

Emmanwori has all the tools to be an elite defender in the NFL. The Seahawks saw shades of that in his rookie year, and as long as he stays healthy, he will continue to grow into a key cog in the "Dark Side" defense machine.

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